Gigabyte 'Black Edition' GTX 750 Ti: Tested for 168 Hours

Gigabyte has achieved an excellent factory overclock of a well-tested GTX 750 Ti.

Gigabyte is currently working on a new variant of its GTX 750 Ti graphics card – a Black Edition card. This card will come out in two versions: a standard variant and an OC variant.

Both of the cards come with the company's dual-fan version of the WindForce cooler, along with respectable factory overclocks. The GM107 GPU aboard has been overclocked to 1033 MHz base, with a boost frequency of 1111 MHz for the standard version, while the OC version is set to boost up to 1242 MHz with a base frequency of 1163 MHz. Chances are, though, that you can still take the cards further a good bit by hand, as the GTX 750 Ti cards are known to have quite a bit of overclocking headroom. The 2 GB of GDDR5 memory aboard the cards is clocked at 5.4 GHz.

Gigabyte also teases "168-Hour Server Level Durability Testing." This essentially means that the card is tested to run super-stable. It'll even come with a certificate. It is also why the card is labelled to be a black edition card.

No word on pricing yet, though we don't expect too large a premium over reference solutions. Otherwise, buyers would already be looking at GPUs in a higher price class. The card will be available soon.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ekagori 20 May 2014 02:13
    Does this card use a 6 pin pcie cable or is the overclock achieved using only the pcie slot to power the card?
  • 1ni3shi 20 May 2014 02:28
    I believe it has a 6 pin PCI-E connector
  • COLGeek 20 May 2014 02:38
    Yep, one 6-pin PCIe connector. See it here:

    http://www.gigabyte.com/products/product-page.aspx?pid=5083#ov

    This is looking like a great entry level gaming GPU for many users.
  • Amdlova 20 May 2014 04:07
    if that don't come with premium price. will be nice.
  • zankuto 20 May 2014 04:07
    This isn't the fastest GTX 750 Ti card that Gigabyte offers. Wouldn't they want to black edition their fastest?
  • jasonelmore 20 May 2014 04:52
    so these cards are gonna have 168 hours of load on all of the components? i wouldnt want a card that has had 168 hours at full load on my power delivery system.
  • patrick47018 20 May 2014 05:26
    I hope they don't max load for that long. However a thorough quality control would be more than welcome
  • roymustang 20 May 2014 06:21
    "No word on pricing yet, though we don't expect too large a premium over reference solutions. Otherwise, buyers would already be looking at GPUs in a higher price class. "

    Yeah I'm gonna go ahead and expect a pretty big premium considering that the 168 hour Black Edition of the GIGABYTE GA-Z97X-UD5H motherboard is $45 more than the regular one and that represents an increase of almost 25%. Pretty ridiculous if you ask me, especially to have your product used and abused for 168 hours.
  • danwat1234 20 May 2014 06:34
    168 hours at full utilization with a mild overclock is nothing! It should last for years doing this 24/7 if it is well engineered and cooling is adequate. Some people fully load their GPUs for distributed computing projects most of the time with no failures.
  • knowom 20 May 2014 08:11
    168 hours of coin mining for 25% price premium well played Gigabyte well played.
