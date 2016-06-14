Sony Unveils New 'God of War' Title With Father-Son Theme

Kratos returns. After a long orchestral opening in the PlayStation press event, the first game Sony presented was the new God of War.

Kratos is older, and he has a son. In fact, he’s teaching the boy how to hunt. However, there are some terrifying creatures in the forest. Even though he’s aged a few years, Kratos can still fight. With his axe, he was able to pin one of the creatures to the wall while he delivered a series of blows to the other enemy.

But that’s not the only thing lurking in the area. A large troll confronts the duo. Kratos uses different moves to take it down, including his Spartan Rage attack.

However, the entire theme of the demo is Kratos’ relationship with his son. The boy wounded a deer, and he has to kill it himself in order to face the more terrifying dangers of the world around him. A release date for the game wasn't announced, but we’re bound to hear more about it at the end of the year at PlayStation Experience.

Name God of War Type Action/Adventure Developer Santa Monica Studio Publisher Sony Computer Entertainment Platforms PlayStation 4

