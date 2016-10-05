Don’t Bother With Arizona This Winter, Stay At Home And Play Golf On Your Vive

HB Studios, the developer behind 2014’s The Golf Club, is bringing its popular golf simulation game into virtual reality. The Golf Club VR isn’t another mini-golf game—this is a serious golfer’s game.

HB Studios based The Golf Club VR on its console and PC game, The Golf Club, but adapted for room-scale VR. The original release of The Golf Club featured included a course creator that allowed players to build their own unique course layouts, which resulted in over 130,000 courses to choose from. HB Studios isn’t bringing the editor over to VR, but The Golf Club VR includes all of the currently available user-created courses for you to enjoy in first person.

The Golf Club VR features multiple difficulty levels so that it’s accessible to players of all skill levels, including novice and seasoned golfers. The game will even let you act on your frustrations by letting you throw your club or scorecard into the grass. You use a Vive controller to swing your club and interact with the environment. The game also features a virtual smartwatch that provides data so you can analyze each shot.

“Playing The Golf Club on the HTC Vive takes the experience to a whole new level,” said Craig Chapman, Designer of The Golf Club VR. “Not only is it a much more tactile and immersive experience; now the player is also able to freely explore all the fantastic courses and environments which users have created since the original launch of the game.” “The Golf Club is a key title for us, and [VR] is a natural direction for us to take,” added Alan Bunker, CEO of HB Studios.

HB Studios hasn’t locked down a price or release date for The Golf Club VR yet, but the developer committed to a 2016 launch.