G.Skill Embraces AMD Ryzen With Flare X And Fortis Series DDR4

Another manufacturer has latched itself on to the AMD Ryzen hype train. This time it's G.Skill with two new DDR4 product lines, the Flare X series for general consumers and the Fortis series for budget gamers, that the company "designed and tested specifically for" AMD's latest processor platform.

The new products will be available in kits ranging from 2 x 8GB up to 4 x 16GB with clock speeds ranging from 2,133MHz to 3,466MHz. The Flare X series covers the entire spectrum, while the Fortis series is restricted to 2,133MHz and 2,400MHz. (More on the available configurations below.)

The Flare X series runs on 1.2V (2,133MHz and 2,400MHz) or 1.35V (3,200MHz and 3,466MHz) depending on frequency. Everything in the Fortis series run on 1.2V due to the limited frequencies. G.Skill said the AMD-Tuned DDR4-3466MHz CL16 16GB ( 2x 8GB) is "the fastest G.SKILL memory kit that’s been designed for AMD thus far." The company tested the kit with the AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor and the Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero motherboard:

Other configurations boasted memory speeds of 15-15-15-35 for the 2,133MHz; 15-15-15-39 or 16-16-16-39 for the 2,400MHz; 14-14-14-34 for the 3,200MHz; and 16-16-16-36 for the 3,466MHz. (All of these figures were provided by the company and have not been independently confirmed.) G.Skill said the Flare X series and Fortis series would be available in March, but did not provide an exact release date or price for the various configurations.