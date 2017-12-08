'GTA Online' Gets Its First New Heist In 3 Years

GTA Online is getting its first new Heist expansion in three years with the introduction of "The Doomsday Heist."

Rockstar Games took to its official blog to make the announcement, naming "a billionaire tech mogul, an idealistic intelligence agent, a socially awkward conspiracy theorist and a neurotic supercomputer" as the roles players will take on. The four-player co-op expansion will find this motley crew forming an uneasy alliance to come together and save the whole of San Andreas and Los Santos from annihilation. From deep in the city to the innards of Mount Chilliad, this new expansion looks to be fairly ambitious.

"The Doomsday Heist," according to its debut trailer, finds players streaking through the air with jetpacks and flying cars as well as commandeering a surface-to-air missile truck. Blink, and you might miss some of what's going on in the middle of all the chaos, which should make for a pretty entertaining time.

GTA Online's Heists first came onto the scene back in 2015, with four to choose from upon a game type's debut. Nearly four years later, fans have plenty to be excited about when the new mission finally releases Dec. 12 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you’ve been looking for a reason to come back to GTA Online beyond its zaniness and random multiplayer exploits, this frenetic new addition should scratch that itch nicely.

