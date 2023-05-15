Hand 386 Delivers A "True 386 Processor" in a Handheld

Gaming PC handhelds are on trend in 2023, but we have just spotted a somewhat niche device tailored to deliver gaming delights to PC DOS / Windows retro gamers. Primarily targeting DOS and early Windows games, the new Hand 386 ticks a lot of boxes for ancient PC gaming on the go. Highlights among the specs of this Nintendo 2DS form factor device include a "true 386 processor core" running at 40 MHz, 8GB of RAM, 1GB of storage, and a built-in screen, keyboard, and battery.

(Image credit: AliExpress)

The Hand 386 has a lot of attractive qualities, according to the product pages on AliExpress, but the listing also raises lots of questions. This product seems to be new, and at the time of writing, there are no customer reviews to provide third part insight. However, its performance in Tyrian 2000 by Epic MegaGames looks pretty slick in the video embedded below. Tyrian 2000 can be grabbed for free via GOG.com (opens in new tab), but it offers a Windows 7 or newer and MacOS X compatible version.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hand 386 key specifications Processor Intel 386 SX 40 MHz CPU Chipset M6117D SoC platform / M1217 chipset Graphics Chips F65535 VGA graphics for up to 640 x 480 at 256 colors RAM / Storage 8GB RAM, 1GB CF card connected to IDE adaptor Sound Yamaha YMF262-M OPL3 sound card Ports PS/2 mouse and keyboard, 8-bit ISA extension, VGA out, 3.5mm audio, USB, DC input (5V, 2A) Dimensions 150 x 130 x 16 mm (5.9 x 5.1 x 0.6-inches)

AliExpress doesn't share screen dimensions, but from using ruler tools in PhotoShop and knowing overall dimensions, we estimate the screen at five inches, diagonally. We would also assume it is a 640 x 480 resolution screen. From checking the video demo, the screen seems to be adequate.

It is suggested that users install operating systems such as MS-DOS 6.22 or 7.1, and pick between Windows versions spanning v3.1 to Windows 95. Remember, though, the reign of Windows 95 was chiefly during the era of the much more powerful Intel Pentium CPU. Gaming screenshots shared in the listing hint that the Hand 386 would be adept at gaming in classic titles like Commander Keen, Planet X3 and the original Doom.

(Image credit: AliExpress)

The Hand 386 is listed at $195 on AliExpress, and it says that the estimated delivery (if ordered today) would be June 7.

Book 8088, Compact Retro Notebook

If the Hand 386 is too modern for your retro gaming (or computing) tastes, we also spotted the Book 8088 notebook. This portable is offered up in the more traditional clamshell laptop form factor, and is powered by an Intel 8088 CPU, with room for the optional 8087 FPU.

(Image credit: AliExpress)

Like the Hand 386, the Book 8088 offers pretty good specs for the era to which it harkens back. Key specifications include 640KB of RAM (ought to be enough for anyone?), 512MB of CF-card IDE storage, CGA graphics, and optional Yamaha audio. This portable is only recommended for running DOS, versions of Windows up to 3.0, and games / apps from that era.

The Book 8088 also retails for about $195, with an estimated delivery of June 7.