Hands-On With Crysis Remastered’s New Ray Tracing Upgrade

Crytek has just released a update for Crysis Remastered, version 2.1.2, with updates to the game's ray tracing graphics. The new update features an experimental Boost mode that pushes all the game's ray tracing reflections to even greater levels.

Boost mode enters Crysis Remastered as a purely experimental feature, but when enabled, it adds ray-traced reflections to almost every surface in-game, adds proper support for ray randomization on rough surfaces and boost specular reflectance on all surfaces by "about 5%," according to the announcement of the update.

Crysis Remastered Boost Mode: Hands-on

I tested the game with an RTX 2060 Super, with all the game's settings set to their maximum and DLSS set to balanced mode.

In testing the new Boost mode myself, I found the feature brings a very minor improvement to visual quality. As you can see in the screenshots below, surfaces like rocks and tree leaves look a bit brighter with Boost mode on. With Boost mode off, the game looks like it has higher contrast.

Image 1 of 2 Boost mode off (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 Boost mode on (Image credit: Future)

I also noticed that my framerate dropped by around 5 frames per second (fps) when using Boost mode, and that's with my average framerate being 35 fps with Boost mode disabled. That's a lot of lost performance for a minor bump in visual quality.

Overall, Boost mode seems like a cool idea, but I'd like to see a more noticeable visual improvement if it's to graduate past the experimental feature phase. As it stands, the ray tracing boost is barely noticeable at all when actually playing the game.

Interestingly, Crytek has been working on this boost mode for quite a while. In their announcement, the game's developers noted that Boost mode came about during the initial development of Crysis Remastered. Since the game is all about pushing PC graphics to the highest detail possible, the developers wanted to push the ray tracing envelope as high as they could too.

The devs added that the update is targeted toward "ray tracing enthusiasts" specifically. This is probably why Boost mode is an option all by itself and not part of the "Can it Run Crysis?" graphical settings in the menu.

Bug Fixes

On the bright side, this update isn't only about enhancing ray tracing. There are a lot of bug fixes with this update too, as per the developer: