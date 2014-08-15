Report: Haswell-E, X99, DDR4 to Arrive August 29

Considering the flood of X99 motherboard reveals we've been covering lately, it's somewhat refreshing to hear something about the Haswell-E CPUs themselves. We already have a good idea of the CPU’s specifications, but we weren’t sure about a release date yet. Now, Hermitage Akihabara, a Japanese website, has posted a new release date.
We expect three CPUs to arrive: The Core i7-5820K, the Core i7-5930K, and the Core i7-5960X. Rumored specifications are in the table.
|CPU
|Cores/Threads
|Frequency
|L3 Cache
|PCI-Express Lanes
|TDP
|Expected Price
|i7-5820K
|6 / 12
|3.3 GHz
|15 MB
|28
|140 W
|$400
|i7-5930K
|6 / 12
|3.5 GHz
|15 MB
|40
|140 W
|$600
|i7-5960X
|8 / 16
|3.0 GHz
|20 MB
|40
|140 W
|$1000+
Originally we expected the Haswell-E CPUs along with the accompanying X99 motherboards and DDR4 memory to debut sometime mid-September. As it turns out, the platform launch could be a little sooner than expected, with the official availability of parts possibly taking place on Friday, August 29. This is still a rumor, but August 29 is a lot more specific than “mid-September”, and a number of product releases are also pointing towards the end of August as a release date. For now, let’s just wait and see.
oh du, I completely forgot that the 5960X is a True Octo core cpu.
Only caveat with Skylake-S is it will not initially have any unlocked models.