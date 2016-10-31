Season Finale Of 'Hitman' Released, Includes Exclusive Fullscreen, Multi-GPU Update

The latest chapter of Hitman is here. The season finale of IO Interactive’s episodic take on the franchise will take you to Hokkaido, where you have to assassinate two targets in the GAMA resort and hospital. In addition to new content, the developers also added some features for PC players, such as the ability to play the game in exclusive fullscreen and multi-GPU support for the DirectX 12 API.

In regards to the multi-GPU feature, IO Interactive specified that it only works in dual card configurations. It also noted that those who take advantage of it should expect scaling at 1440p or 2160p. If there are some stability issues when you use multiple graphics cards, disable in-game capture programs.

As always, make sure that you have installed the latest drivers for your AMD or Nvidia cards, and enable Crossfire or SLI, respectively. For AMD GPUs, make sure that you turn on Frame Pacing as it allows for smoother framerates. The game automatically activates the same feature if you own an Nvidia card and play the game in exclusive fullscreen.

In addition to the new episode and PC features, IO Interactive has a slew of content planned for the rest of the month that includes Elusive Targets and Contracts. You can take a look at the full release notes on the game’s website.