How to Change Your Appearance in Cyberpunk 2077

A core part of the cyberpunk genre that’s oddly missing from Cyberpunk 2077 is altering your appearance. Yes, you can augment your body with various mechanical upgrades throughout the game, but the hints from early trailers of a world where people casually pull new faces out of their cabinets before going out to the club mostly don’t come to fruition, at least for the player.

You’ve got plenty of aesthetic-only customization choices at character creation, but afterwards, you can’t so much as change your hair. Thanks to a new mod for the game’s PC version, though, that’s starting to change.



(Image credit: Admiral)

Posted to Nexus Mods by user homes432, the Arasaka Appearance Updater mod is a separate .exe from the game proper that acts as a save editor. Just install and run it, load your latest Cyberpunk 2077 save, and suddenly you’ll be able to change a few key facets of your V’s appearance.



Note that the mod isn’t all-powerful, at least not yet. Right now, all it can alter is your character’s hairstyle, eyes, mouth, jaw and ears. There’s no changing features like body type or even hair color quite yet.

Still, even this small editor is a great way to bring your game closer to feeling like a proper cyberpunk world, or even the world of the Witcher 3, where Geralt could change his hairstyle by visiting barbers. We have a modder named Admiral to thank for making this tool, with its Nexus Mods listing saying that their next goal is to implement ways to change hair color and “everything else.”



As with all save editors, though, make sure you back up your saves before using this tool.