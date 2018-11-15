How to Watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2018

(Image credit: GamesRadar+)

'Tis the season of video game award ceremonies. The Esports Awards have been handed out, the nominees for The Game Awards have been revealed, and countless publications are preparing to release their annual games of the year lists. But all of that will have to take a backseat to the Golden Joystick Awards on November 16, starting at 3 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET.

Our sister site, GamesRadar+, has tallied up the votes for its readers' picks for various awards and will be ready to reveal the results tomorrow in London at Bloomsbury Big Top. The awards will be hosted by Danny Wallace, who wrote and voice acted for numerous Assassin's Creed games, as well as several TV shows.

Here's what GamesRadar+ had to say about the award categories and how close the votes have been so far:

"With awards including Best Storytelling, Outstanding Achievement, Critics' Choice, Best New Streamer / Broadcaster, Most Wanted and Ultimate Game of the Year, some categories are separated by only a handful of votes. We look forward to you joining us on Nov 16th to see if your favorite game will collect a coveted Golden Joystick trophy."

How to Livestream the Golden Joystick Awards 2018

You can watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 live on Twitch. Several videos from the 2017 celebration are available there too, just in case you're curious about what to expect from the event.

The GamesRadar+ editorial team will also be hosting a pre-show. They expect the actual award ceremony to start around 4 pm GMT / 8am PT / 9am ET.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2018 will be presented with AMD. MSI, Bandai Namco, Dolby, The Sun and The Telegraph are also listed as official partners.