How to watch PC Gaming and Future Games Shows

The PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show are joining forces to showcase 90+ games in a spectacular double bill of programming this Saturday June 13th. Powered by our sister sites PC Gamer and GamesRadar respectively, the shows will contain a mix of world premieres, updates and interviews - plus some surprises - when they’re broadcast on Twitch and YouTube this Saturday, starting at 11am Pacific. You’ll be able to see all the most exciting games on PC and console this 2020 and beyond in one place thanks to this amazing double-bill event.

The PC Gaming Show is now in its sixth year, and was hailed by Vice as the ‘best E3 conference’ in 2019. Hosts Sean "Day9" Plott and Frankie Ward return - alongside a special ‘mystery host’ to be revealed during the show - with announcements including Rocketwerkz founder Dean Hall about what's coming next from the studio, a Torchlight 3 surprise, and a brand-new trailer from Dusk and Amid Evil publisher New Blood Interactive. More than 50 games will appear in the show from developers including 2K Games, Amazon Games, Rebellion, Sega and Xseed Games. The show is normally broadcast live, but this year will be pre-recorded from a custom LA studio.

The Future Games Show is an all-new showcase of the best console, streaming and mobile games from our sister site GamesRadar+. The show will be hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose, of Uncharted series fame, and will feature over 40 games, including seven world premieres and some surprises from developers including Square Enix, Modus Games, Team 17, Curve Digital and more. As the name suggests, the Future Games show will feature a special spotlight on the future of gaming - with insight from leading developers in areas such as visuals, audio, machine learning and storytelling - to create a clearer picture of what we can expect from PS5 and Xbox Series X.

How to Watch the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show

First up, we have the PC Gaming Show, broadcast on Twitch and YouTube this Saturday June 13 from 11am Pacific (2pm EDT / 7pm BST). The PC Gaming Show will end shortly after 1pm Pacific, and then we’re straight into the countdown to the Future Games Show which begins on Twitch and YouTube at 2pm Pacific (5pm EDT / 10pm BST). The Future Games Show will wrap around 3.30pm Pacific, and you can head to PC Gamer and GamesRadar for more on all the featured games.

Pacific Time (Los Angeles)

10.30 AM - PC Gaming Pre-Show begins

11.00 AM - PC Gaming Show begins

01.15 PM - Future Games Show countdown begins

02.00 PM - Future Games Show begins



You can follow the links below to set a handy reminder for both shows on your favored streaming platform:



PC Gaming Show Stream Links

Twitch / YouTube / Facebook / Twitter . Also live on IGN.com and Steam.

Future Games Show Stream Links

Twitch / YouTube / Facebook

The PC Gaming Show will feature 50 games from developers including:



2K Games (Mafia: Definitive Edition)

All in! Games

Amazon Games (New World)

Atlus

Battlestate Games (Escape From Tarkov)

Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator 2)

Brace Yourself Games

Coffee Stain Studios

Dontnod

Funcom

FJRD

Frontier Developments

Glumberland (Ooblets)

Humble Games

Nacon

New Blood Interactive

Merge Games

Modus Games

Mythical

Perfect World (Torchlight 3, Remnant: From the Ashes)

The Wandering Band

Rebellion

Red Sails Team

Rocketwerkz

Rockfish Games (Everspace 2)

Sega

Tripwire Interactive

WolfEye Studios (Weird West)

Xseed Games

Yaza Games

The Future Games Show will feature over 40 games from developers including: