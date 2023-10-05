HP's Envy Move Is a 9-Pound All-in-One Designed to Be Mobile

When I work in my apartment, I carry my laptop from room to room. But HP's newest All-in-One hopes to be just as portable. The Envy Move is a 23.8-inch all-in-one desktop with a handle and a battery so that you can put it anywhere in your home.
This isn't a first — I've seen weird Amazon brands do it — but I haven't seen it from a major company in recent memory. And HP doesn't call it the first of its kind, but rather the "world's first moveable all-in-one with a QHD display".
Of course, an all-in-one requires peripherals. HP includes a keyboard with an integrated trackpad, which can fit into a rear fabric pocket on the back of the device when you're carrying it around. There's a "self-deploying" kickstand and a handle at the top of the device. There's an optional "Sherpa cover," but there are few details on that. The PC weighs 9.04 pounds, which isn't light, but I've seen gaming laptops in that range.
The specs are more befitting of a laptop than the average desktop. It's armed with Intel's 13th Gen Core i3 or Core i5 U-series processors, which you typically find in thin ultraportables. Up to 16GB of LPDDR5-4800 RAM is soldered to the motherboard, and the SSD is configurable from 256GB to 1 TB (only the 512GB can be a PCIe Gen 4, according to the spec sheet).
|CPU
|Up to Intel Core i5-1355U
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe (integrated)
|RAM
|Up to 16GB LPDDR5-4800 RAM
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
|Display
|23.8-inches, touch, 2560 x 1440, 300 nits claimed
|Battery
|6-cell, 83 WHr, up to 4 hours
|Dimensions
|21.74 x 14.43 x 5.85 inches
|Weight
|9.04 pounds
The webcam is a 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter, and HP can use the camera to automatically turn off the screen when you walk away. Ports include USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and HDMI video in, so you can use the computer as a monitor for other gadgets.
With a 6-cell, 83 WHr battery, HP claims that the Envy Move will run for "up to 4 hours" on a charge. Of course, you could also just plug it in like any other all-in-one desktop with the included 90W power adapter.
HP believes this kind of device could serve as a home hub — a screen for every room in the house that you carry around as you need it. Do yoga with it on the floor, work with it in the office, get cooking videos from the kitchen, etc. To do that, it will have to prove more useful than laptops, which are a bit more personal, as well as smartphones.
Then again, LG is cramming 27-inch screens into suitcases, so maybe this is a trend.
The Envy Move is available now, starting at $899.99, at HP and Best Buy.
The subtext should read, "9-Pound All-in-One will destroy your back and neck when carrying and using!"