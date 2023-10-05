HP's Envy Move Is a 9-Pound All-in-One Designed to Be Mobile

When I work in my apartment, I carry my laptop from room to room. But HP's newest All-in-One hopes to be just as portable. The Envy Move is a 23.8-inch all-in-one desktop with a handle and a battery so that you can put it anywhere in your home.



This isn't a first — I've seen weird Amazon brands do it — but I haven't seen it from a major company in recent memory. And HP doesn't call it the first of its kind, but rather the "world's first moveable all-in-one with a QHD display".

Of course, an all-in-one requires peripherals. HP includes a keyboard with an integrated trackpad, which can fit into a rear fabric pocket on the back of the device when you're carrying it around. There's a "self-deploying" kickstand and a handle at the top of the device. There's an optional "Sherpa cover," but there are few details on that. The PC weighs 9.04 pounds, which isn't light, but I've seen gaming laptops in that range.

The specs are more befitting of a laptop than the average desktop. It's armed with Intel's 13th Gen Core i3 or Core i5 U-series processors, which you typically find in thin ultraportables. Up to 16GB of LPDDR5-4800 RAM is soldered to the motherboard, and the SSD is configurable from 256GB to 1 TB (only the 512GB can be a PCIe Gen 4, according to the spec sheet).

(Image credit: HP)

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Up to Intel Core i5-1355U GPU Intel Iris Xe (integrated) RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5-4800 RAM Storage Up to 1TB Display 23.8-inches, touch, 2560 x 1440, 300 nits claimed Battery 6-cell, 83 WHr, up to 4 hours Dimensions 21.74 x 14.43 x 5.85 inches Weight 9.04 pounds

The webcam is a 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter, and HP can use the camera to automatically turn off the screen when you walk away. Ports include USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and HDMI video in, so you can use the computer as a monitor for other gadgets.



With a 6-cell, 83 WHr battery, HP claims that the Envy Move will run for "up to 4 hours" on a charge. Of course, you could also just plug it in like any other all-in-one desktop with the included 90W power adapter.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: HP) (Image credit: HP)

HP believes this kind of device could serve as a home hub — a screen for every room in the house that you carry around as you need it. Do yoga with it on the floor, work with it in the office, get cooking videos from the kitchen, etc. To do that, it will have to prove more useful than laptops, which are a bit more personal, as well as smartphones.



Then again, LG is cramming 27-inch screens into suitcases, so maybe this is a trend.



The Envy Move is available now, starting at $899.99, at HP and Best Buy.