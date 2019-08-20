HP Announces the Omen X 27-inch HDR 240 Hz Gaming Monitor

(Image credit: HP)

Today, HP announced the newest gaming monitor in their Omen gaming lineup.

The Omen X features a 27-inch QHD display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is also compatible with AMD Freesync 2 HDR for tear free gaming.

The Omen X also comes equipped with ambient lighting to help reduce eye fatigue during late night gaming sessions. The lighting can be adjusted to match the color of the stand or the content of the screen. The light then casts a glow on the stand and base to help reduce eyestrain by diffusing the brightness of the display. HP claims the stand is also easily adjustable and offers up to 130mm of travel.

The Omen Command Center software even allows the user to customize the settings the display, including the ability to add an aim assist reticle that can be adjusted by both color and shape.

There are also plenty of ports for attaching peripherals and devices with a DisplayPort, HDMI, and 2 USB 3.0 slots.

The Omen X will be available in September and will retail for $649.99.