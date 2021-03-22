HP’s New Intel and AMD Convertibles are Very Different

HP announced new AMD and Intel convertibles today, the first of which upgrades the company’s AMD convertibles to Ryzen 5000U chips and the latter of which comes with a new discrete graphics option and plenty of utility software. Granted, that discrete GPU isn’t gaming-tier. Also, if you want something a bit larger and just a touch more powerful, there’s also a new, Intel-based Envy 17 coming out with the same GPU options as HP’s new Intel convertibles, plus some of that new utility software (no word on an AMD Envy 17). These are HP's mid-range attempts to make our list of the best ultrabooks .

HP Envy x360 15 HP Envy 17 CPU Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7/Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU Up to Nvidia MX450 Up to Nvidia MX450 Memory Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 SSD Up to 1TB M.2 SSD Display Up to 4K OLED Up to 4K Networking Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Release Date March 22nd March 22nd Starting Price $899 for Intel/$749 for AMD $999

That discrete GPU option coming to these new Intel devices would be the Nvidia MX450, which is meant mostly for light productivity and explains why much of the ad material for these machines is aimed at photographers, artists and other creators who might need a little more oomph for editing, but don’t exactly need to buy an RTX 3000 series card .

Unfortunately, as we stated before, that GPU isn’t available on the black HP Envy x360 15. Instead, AMD HP convertibles will have to settle with an upgrade to either an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU or an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU with integrated Radeon graphics. That’s a generational upgrade over current AMD Envy x360 devices, which currently use Ryzen 4000U chips. It also has up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 MHz RAM and Up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. You can also add on a magnetic HP stylus to the device and choose display options ranging from a 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen to a 4K OLED display.

Intel’s also getting a new HP Envy x360 15 release with the silver edition of the same device, this time with a discrete graphics option. This upgrade stays on the same generation as current HP Intel convertibles with up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, but brings that Nvidia MX450 GPU option to the table. RAM, storage and display options mirror the AMD model, as does the ability to add on an HP pen.



HP hasn’t made it clear yet whether it plans to release silver AMD models or black Intel options. We also don’t know if the company will add additional color options over time.

For Intel fans (sorry Team Red) who are looking for a more traditional laptop experience, there’s also the new HP Envy 17. This is a silver laptop with up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and a 17 inch inch touch-compatible display with options ranging from 1920 x 1080 IPS to 4K. RAM can be pushed up to 32GB and storage up to 1TB, and the Nvidia MX450 is also available as an add-on here. The HP pen isn’t available as a magnetic add-on here, but you will get Bang & Olufsen speakers and an optional fingerprint reader.

The HP Envy 17 and Intel version of the HP Envy x360 15 will also come with toggleable AI noise removal software that attempts to remove background noise like dogs barking or babies crying from your video calls. All devices mentioned here will also get post processing lighting software for adjusting how you appear in video calls, as well as “HP QuickDrop,” which allows for easily sharing files across your phone and your computer.

Unique to the Intel version of the HP Envy x360 15 is a toggleable thermal management option that attempts to leverage machine learning to automatically adjust performance, fan noise and temperature based on which apps you’re using and the airflow surrounding the device.