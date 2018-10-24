Hygon Dhyana SoC Supported in Linux Kernel 5.20

The latest commits to Linux kernel version 5.20 point to out-of-the-box support for the Hygon Dhyana system on a chip (SoC). Hygon is a joint venture between AMD and Chinese company Tianjin Haiguang Advanced Technology Investment Co., Ltd (THATIC), which was formed to create processors for the Chinese server market using AMD IP soon after the U.S. government banned the sale of Intel Xeon processors to China.

AMD formed the joint venture in 2016 before the first Zen-based chip was out. AMD was losing money rapidly, and selling its CPU IP to a Chinese company was a quick way to gain some revenue. Selling its GPU IP to Intel was another similar move.

The first SoC created by this joint venture and using the name Dhyana entered production earlier this summer. AMD has said that it doesn’t actually sell the final designs of its chips to the Chinese partner, but instead allows them to build their own variations based off the Zen architecture. However, from previous Linux kernel commits we know that Dhyana is so similar to AMD’s EPYC that the main code change required was changing the vendor ID.

In the latest kernel version, there seem to be only a few hundred lines of code that are different between Dhyana and AMD’s 1st generation EPYC server CPU. These changes include primarily identifiers for Hygon and its Dhyana SoC. These identifiers are then linked to the code for AMD’s own Zen processors, which further confirms that Hygon’s processors are basically repackaged AMD processors.

Hygon’s Dhyana is now expected to work out of the box with Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu 19.04, Fedora 30 and other distros that come with Linux kernel version 5.20, or distros that have backported the 5.20 kernel.