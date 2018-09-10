HyperX's New Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Opts for Kailh Switches

HyperX's large family of mechanical gaming keyboards continues to grow with the addition of the Alloy FPS RGB, the first Alloy FPS keyboard to come equipped with Kailh Silver Speed switches.

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Specifications

Keyboard Type Mechanical Key Switches Kailj Silver Speed

Linear

40cN actuation force Backlight RGB

Light Effects Per key RGB lighting

Five brightness levels Onboard Memory Three profiles Connection Type USB 2.0 (two USB connectors) USB 2.0 Pass-Through Yes (mobile phone charging only) Polling Rate 1,000Hz Anti-Ghosting 100 percent Key Rollover N-key mode Media Control Yes Game Mode Yes OS Compatibility Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7 Cable 1.8m

Detachable, braided Dimensions 442.3 x 129.8 x 35.6mm Weight (Keyboard and Cable) 1,100g

The new HyperX Alloy FPS RGB is a full-size (104 or 105 keys) mechanical gaming keyboard crammed into a compact, steel alloy body with a huge emphasis on portability and reducing desktop space. As its name implies, the keyboard comes with customizable RGB lighting per-key, offering up to five levels of brightness. Other gaming-oriented features include a Game Mode function to disable the Windows key during gaming sessions, 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-Key rollover, macro support, a detechable braided cable and a dedicated USB port for charging smartphones. The keyboard also has enough onboard memory to store up to three profiles, so gamers can take their light shows and macro settings with them wherever they go.

Kailh Silver Speed Switches

Of course, one of the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB's novelties is the usage of Kailh Silver Speed mechanical switches from Chinese switch maker Kaihua Electronics. Much like the Cherry MX Speed Silver switches from German rival Cherry, the Kailh Silver Speed switches are built with a short travel distance and light actuation force. They have a total travel of 3.5mm, which is only 0.1mm longer than the Cherry MX Speed Silver. However, the Kailh Silver Speed switches beat the Cherry MX Speed Silver switches in actuation force and lifespan. The Chinese switches require just 40 grams of force to actuate, while their German counterparts need a little over 45 grams of force. Additionally, the Kailh Silver Speed Switches are rated for 70 million key presses, while the Cherry MX Speed Silver switches are good for 50 million strokes.

The HyperX Alloy FPS RGB is now available in the U.S. and Canada through a vast number of retailers for $109.99 MSRP. HyperX backs the Alloy FPS RGB with a two-year warranty.