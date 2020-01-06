HyperX Launches its First Qi-Enabled Headset, the Cloud Flight S

HyperX today launched its first Qi wireless charging gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Flight S, joining the earlier released HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless mouse in the brand’s Qi certified line-up. To power its new wireless charging peripherals, HyperX also launched the ChargePlay charging base.

The HyperX Cloud Flight S is largely an iterative update of the older Cloud Flight. The major addition is of course Qi wireless charging, enabled simply by placing the right earcup on a charging base. Like its predecessor, the Flight S has a 2.4GHz wireless connection, 30 hours of battery life and 50mm drivers that were upgraded to support virtual 7.1 surround sound.

There are four extra buttons, which are customizable via HyperX’s NGENUITY software, on the headset’s left earcup. The new controls (which are currently limited to PC and PS4) allow the user to change various settings on-the-fly. The detachable microphone, 90° rotatable earcups and memory foam padding (now even thicker) have also been passed down by the Cloud Flight. Unfortunately, this is also true for the older micro-USB charging port.

(Image credit: HyperX)

The ChargePlay charging base enables side-by-side charging of two Qi-compatible devices via dual charging pads, separated by a divider. Each pad supplies up to 15W of power and has its own indicator LED.

The HyperX Cloud Flight S will launch in February for $160, while the ChargePlay base comes in at $60 and is already available.