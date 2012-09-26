Trending

IBM Confirms that Nintendo's Wii U Has a Power-based CPU

By Components 

IBM has clarified the architecture of the Espresso processor in the upcoming Wii U console.

According to a tweet, the CPU is not based on IBM's Power 7 chip, as previously believed, but rather a Power-based CPU.

Nintendo has been taking some heat for an apparently sluggish processor in its Wii U console. There has been some speculation before that Espresso may be just an updated version of the Power-based Broadway processor in the Wii, which is a 729 MHz chip manufactured by IBM in a 90 nm process. Some developers have complained that the new processor does not have the necessary performance to run games at a similar level as the Xbox 360 or PS3.

Nintendo previously announced that the WiiU will launch on November 18 for $300 (8 GB, white) and $350 (black, 32 GB).

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

93 Comments Comment from the forums
  • southernshark 27 September 2012 02:33
    What a piece of crap.

    They should be ashamed of themselves for selling something like this.

    I am not sure who would even buy it. $300 dollars for 5 year old hardware... or $350 if you get the 32 gig version (the extra 16 gig costing the manufacturer about $3 dollars, but somehow translating into an extra 50 dollars retail).

    This is a POS and no one should buy it.
    Reply
  • ddpruitt 27 September 2012 02:35
    "According to a tweet, the CPU is not based on IBM's Power 7 chip, as previously believed, but rather a Power-based CPU. "

    Stupid and it's a contradiction

    We know just as much as we did yesterday. Not only that it could still be a Power 7 chip since a Power 7 chip IS a Power-based CPU, but it could be ANY Power based chip.
    Reply
  • 27 September 2012 02:37
    @southernshark next time, before making such a stupidly retarded comment, check your facts:

    The Pro model, which is currently sold out for pre-orders, includes a $60 game, a couple of accessories (about $60 if bought separately) AND 32 GB of memory instead of 8 GB. That's a lot of extra value for just $50.
    Reply
  • deathengine 27 September 2012 02:38
    Sluggish, like a wet sponge
    Reply
  • hotroderx 27 September 2012 02:40
    I know I catch heat for this but so what. I personally think Nintendo's time in the sun as a console manufacture has come and gone. The Wii was a awesome concept they seriously dropped the ball on with games. I had a Wii the Christmas the year it released and I was like DAMN this thing is awesome.

    Then I waited for games
    Zelda
    Metroid
    Mario
    Dragon Ball Z
    RE4

    to me where the only decent games ever released for the console. Nintendo really dropped the ball on pushing manufactures to come out with new decent games. As far as graphics go they where not on par with the Xbox or PS3 but that was ok they made up for it with the controls.

    This new console looks like Nintendo is doing the same dropping the ball by using a old out dated processor. Why not go ahead and use a new processor to get some more performance out of the product.
    Reply
  • agentsi1511 27 September 2012 02:46
    southernsharkWhat a piece of crap.They should be ashamed of themselves for selling something like this.I am not sure who would even buy it. $300 dollars for 5 year old hardware... or $350 if you get the 32 gig version (the extra 16 gig costing the manufacturer about $3 dollars, but somehow translating into an extra 50 dollars retail).This is a POS and no one should buy it.
    32-8=24.

    Basic math, I'm not sure who would even know this. ;)

    And since when is price and demand based around logic? You want something, pay this price or don't buy it. Just because it cost me $10 off eBay, doesn't mean I can't sell it to you for $2000.
    Reply
  • ashinms 27 September 2012 02:48
    This is good. As much as I like AMD, I'm glad it isn't an APU. X86 is much too prevalent. We need variety in this world.
    Reply
  • anxiousinfusion 27 September 2012 02:50
    southernsharkWhat a piece of crap.They should be ashamed of themselves for selling something like this.I am not sure who would even buy it. $300 dollars for 5 year old hardware... or $350 if you get the 32 gig version (the extra 16 gig costing the manufacturer about $3 dollars, but somehow translating into an extra 50 dollars retail).This is a POS and no one should buy it.
    But how else are you going to waggle through your favorite rehashes? With modern graphics!? Blasphemy!
    Reply
  • tipoo 27 September 2012 02:52
    Combined with a few well known developers saying the CPU is causing difficulty with ports, this doesn't look good. Broadway is an ancient architecture, that's based on Gamecube/PowerPC G3 era stuff. Even with the eDRAM cache, multicore support and a higher clock rate, the instructions per clock can't be up to par with something modern like Power7. And plus, with a 75W MAX power draw, the CPU probably only has 25w or so to work with. At least the GPU and RAM are better than the current consoles.
    Reply
  • tipoo 27 September 2012 02:55
    ddpruitt"According to a tweet, the CPU is not based on IBM's Power 7 chip, as previously believed, but rather a Power-based CPU. "Stupid and it's a contradictionWe know just as much as we did yesterday. Not only that it could still be a Power 7 chip since a Power 7 chip IS a Power-based CPU, but it could be ANY Power based chip.
    Following the tweet thread the context is clear, they backtracked on saying it's Power7 based and apologized for saying so, then said it's simply Power based. That could mean Broadway, that could mean Power6, etc. And developers are complaining about the CPU but praising the GPU, so it looks like lipstick on a Broadway is likely.
    Reply