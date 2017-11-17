Watch Us Play 'Injustice 2,' 'Star Wars Battlefront II'

We’re back with another installment of the Tom’s Hardware Twitch stream. In past streams, we showed off one game during the two-hour show. This time around we're playing two games in the same amount of time. We'll first enter the world of DC Comics with Injustice 2and then head to a galaxy far, far away with the highly controversial Star Wars Battlefront II.

At first, it seemed that Netherrealm Studio’s latest fighting game would be a console exclusive. That changed earlier this month when the studio announced that Injustice 2 would initially be available on PC in its beta form. The early access version began on November 6. After looking at the feedback from players, the game then officially launched a week later on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

In addition to the expected clash of heroes and villains, Injustice 2 also features loot boxes, which you obtain with credits or with enough experience points. These include new cosmetic items for your favorite characters, but these items also provided different stat upgrades to give your favorite hero or villain an advantage in combat.

In the second hour, we'll try out DICE’s latest entry in the "Star Wars" universe. Unless you’ve been living under a rock all week, you noticed the ongoing issues with microtransactions, which were tied to the progression system. Fans weren’t happy about the studio’s answers in its recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, but DICE eventually removed the microtransaction system from the game, at least temporarily.

During our time with Star Wars Battlefront II, we’ll check out the different multiplayer modes available and see if one hour is enough for us to purchase one of the top heroes or villains to use in the fight. DICE plans to bring microtransactions back into the game at some point, so this will be a rare opportunity for you to see a current "Star Wars" title that solely relies on gameplay as a way to get better weapons and gear.

Name Injustice 2 Type Fighting Developer Netherrealm Studios Publisher WB Games Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Where To Buy SteamMicrosoft StorePlayStation StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop Release Date May 16, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) November 14, 2017 (PC)