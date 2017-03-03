Inno3D Is Cooking Up Two 1080 Ti With iChill Coolers

Inno3D announced that in addition to the Founders Edition 1080 Ti, which launches next week, the company plans to launch two variants with the company’s iChill three- and four-fan coolers.

On February 28, Nvidia founder and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang took the stage at GDC to reveal the long-rumored GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. The new card boasts a Pascal GP102 GPU with 3,584 Cuda cores that boost up to 1,600Mhz. It also comes equipped with 11GB of 11 Gbps GDDR5X memory.

On paper, these specs are comparable to the mighty Titan X Pascal, and Nvidia claimed the 1080 Ti outperforms the Titan X. What’s more, board partners were not permitted to change any part of the Titan X, whereas they are free to customize and improve the 1080 Ti. If the Founders Edition 1080 Ti is faster than a Titan X, custom cards with advanced cooling solutions should prove even faster still.

Inno3D is the first graphics card manufacturer to announce a custom GeForce 1080 Ti card--and it has two in the pipeline. Inno3D revealed the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti iChiLL X3 and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti iChiLL X4 graphics cards, which include triple- and quad-fan cooling systems, respectively.

We don’t know much about the two cards yet. We know that both cards feature Inno3D’s iChill HerculeZ backplate and the company’s Air Boss fan shroud. The X3 features three large fans to cool a large heatsink; the X4 model adds an extra fan to the top of the card to draw air upwards when the card is vertical.

Inno3D didn’t reveal the base or boost clock speeds, and it didn’t say anything about the power draw. But we can infer from the Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 iChill x3 and x4 models that the company may have tweaked the power delivery system, and both cards undoubtedly come overclocked from the factory.

Inno3D hasn’t yet announced the price or availability date for the Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 Ti iChill x3 and x4 graphics cards. Nvidia’s Founders Edition cards ship next week. We imagine Inno3D’s custom cards aren’t far behind.