Innodisk Covers RAM With Protective Conformal Coating

Innodisk has started coating a number of its RAM modules with conformal coatings, which sounds odd, but can actually be for a good reason.

A conformal coating is, in this case, coating the memory modules with a 0.03 to 0.13 mm thick protective layer that will protect the hardware below it from harsh environments. These can include, but are not limited to humidity, moisture, chemicals (not all, of course), and dust.

In the past, we've seen motherboard manufacturers coat select motherboards with a conformal coating, though that was mainly to protect the hardware from condensed water when using liquid nitrogen as a cooling agent.

The coatings are applied with materials obtained from HumiSeal.

There was no clear word on what units are covered because Innodisk is taking customer orders, where the customer can opt for a particular memory module to be covered. Innodisk did not give any indication on the pricing.