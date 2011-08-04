Google Chrome 13 Now Available to Preload Your Pages

Back in June, Google revealed a new search technology in Chrome that would automatically preload webpages before you even click on them. For those on slower internet connections, this could shave off seconds of wait time with every click.

This week Google released Chrome 13, which brings this new preloading technology to the masses. Those who are already using Google Chrome will automatically update upon their next browser restart – but if you haven't installed Chrome yet and you want to check out Google's browser that thinks ahead for you, grab the download right here.