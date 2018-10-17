Amid 10nm Delays, Intel to Break Manufacturing Group Into Three

by - Source: Oregon Live
4 Comments

Intel announced that due to its manufacturing delays, it will split its manufacturing group into three different pieces. Sohail Ahmed, who has been working for Intel since 1984 and leading the manufacturing group since 2016, will quit next month.

Intel Breaks Up Manufacturing Group

With Ahmed’s departure, Intel will break up the manufacturing group into three different divisions. One will be focused on technology development, another on manufacturing and operations and the last on supply chain.

Each of these three new divisions will have their own leader, but they will all answer to Venkata "Murthy" Renduchintala, whom Intel poached from Qualcomm in 2015. Renduchintala is now also the company’s Chief Engineering Officer.

Note that outside of the manufacturing group, Intel has been without a CEO since Brian Krzanich resigned suddenly in June.

Intel’s Manufacturing Struggles

It should surprise no one that Intel has been struggling with its manufacturing over the past few years. The 10nm process was supposed to be ready for mass production in 2015. Instead, mass production of chips on 10nm will not start until next year

Intel’s Cannon Lake microarchitecture was supposed to arrive right after Skylake. However, it only started trickling into the market with a single Core i3 SKU that has lower than normal clock speeds. In the mean time, Intel continues to develop 14nm chips, and the company has even gone back in time to develop 22nm chipsets again.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Lucian Armasu

Lucian Armasu is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers software news and the issues surrounding privacy and security.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
4 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • redgarl
    There is no smoke without fire.

    Intel is in a really big crisis phase. They are about to lose their pseudo monopoly.
  • jimmysmitty
    This is probably a smart move to help allow things to be managed more closely and avoid delays like they have had with 10nm especially since it is only going to get harder and harder to move to the next process node.
  • deesider
    Typical corporate reshuffling. When this fails, the next overpaid consultant will convince them to combine the three manufacturing divisions to reduce silos, and improve synergy and collaboration.
Display All 4 comments
Most Popular
  1. Intel Core i5-9600K Stock and 5.1GHz Overclock Benchmarks Leaked
  2. Principled Technologies Releases Updated Test Results
  3. Apple Continues Internal CPU Development Focus With New Acquisition
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.