Intel Announces Cascade Lake-X With up to 50% Price Cut, More PCIe

There's little doubt that AMD's Threadripper lineup has wreaked havoc on Intel's high-end desktop (HEDT) lineup, and with Intel's Cascade Lake-X announcement today we see the impact in sharp relief: Intel has cut pricing of its chips by up to 50% in preparation for the next-gen Threadripper lineup. The cut is also needed to deal with AMD's delayed 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 3950X that will land for a mere $750 on mainstream platforms.

The new Cascade Lake-X processors feature higher clock speeds, support more RAM capacity at faster speeds, and bring more PCIe lanes. The chips will be available in November 2019 and also come with some notable technology additions at both the chip and the platform level. Intel has also infused more of its hardware-based security mitigations into the silicon.

Intel 10th-Gen Cascade Lake-X Processor Lineup



Cores /

Threads Base /

Boost (GHz) L3 Cache

(MB)

PCIe 3.0

DRAM

TDP

MSRP/RCP

Price

Per Core

TR 2990WX

32 / 64

3.0 / 4.2

64

64 (4 to PCH)

Quad DDR4-2933

250W

$1799 $56

TR 2970WX

24 / 48

3.0 / 4.2

64

64 (4 to PCH) Quad DDR4-2933 250W

$1299

$54

Core i9-10980XE

18 / 36

3.0 / 4.8

24.75

48

Quad DDR4-2933

165W

$979

$54.39

Core i9-9980XE

18 / 36

3.0 / 4.5

24.75

44

Quad DDR4-2666 165W

$1979

$110

Core i9-10940X

14 / 28

3.3 / 4.8

19.25

48

Quad DDR4-2933

165W

$784

$56

Core i9-9940X

14 / 28

3.3 / 4.5

19.25

44

Quad DDR4-2666 165W

$1387

$99

TR 2920X

12 / 24

3.5 / 4.3

32

64 (4 to PCH) Quad DDR4-2933 180W

$649

$54

Core i9-10920X

12 / 24

3.5 / 4.8

19.25

48

Quad DDR4-2933

165W

$689

$57.41

Core i9-9920X

12 / 24

3.5 / 4.5

19.25

44

Quad DDR4-2666 165W

$1189

$99

Core i9-10900X

10 / 20

3.7 / 4.7

19.25

48

Quad DDR4-2933

165W

$689

$68.9

Core i9-9900X

10 / 20

3.5 / 4.5

19.25

44

Quad DDR4-2666 165W

$989

$98.9

Core i9-9820X

10 / 20

3.3 / 4.2

16.5

44

Quad DDR4-2666 165W

$889

$88.9



As we can see above, the Cascade Lake-X chips come with 48 PCIe lanes, an increase of four extra lanes compared to the previous-gen models. Intel was able to expose four additional lanes from the HCC die to the socket, and while these chips are compatible with existing X299 boards, you'll likely lose those extra four lanes unless you upgrade to one of the new X-series motherboards that will also debut with the new chips. As before, the chips are based on the Skylake microarchitecture and fabbed on the 14nm process, though Intel isn't divulging which "+" revision it uses for the new chips.

Intel has bumped up clock speeds across the entire range, which results in an expected TDP increase to 165W, and added a new boosting feature that targets up to four cores with its Turbo Boost 3.0 technology, an expansion of the feature that allows it to hit two more cores.

The reduced pricing pops right off the page. Whereas the 9th-gen processors has an average price-per-core of $103, this will be reduced to $57 per core for 10th-gen Cascade Lake-X. The most expensive of the four will be the Core i9-10980XE with 18 cores at 3.0GHz and a TDP of 165W. It has a slightly improved Turbo Boost 2.0 frequency of 4.6GHz and 4.8GHz with Turbo Boost 3.0, but Intel also has a new turbo scheme that boosts on four cores, which we'll cover shortly. But most notably, Intel slashed the price in half to $979, which is even less than the previous-gen Core i9-9900X with 10 cores.

The Core i9-10900XE sits at the bottom with slightly improved base and boost frequencies and will cost $590, which is surprisingly only $30 more than the expected pricing of the Core i9-9900KS for the mainstream desktop. Intel says that it has made this drastic price cut on the low end of the HEDT stack to make it easier for customers to step up to the more capable platform with its expanded feature set.

You'll notice that Intel didn't refresh its eight-core 16-thread Core i9-9800X, which makes sense given that the Core i9-9900K offers the same core/thread count on the mainstream desktop. Intel also hasn't announced a new 14-core model to replace the Core i9-9960X that grappled with the Threadripper 2950X.

New Turbo Boost Max 3.0



Base Freq.

Turbo Boost 2.0

All-Core

Turbo Boost Max 3.0

Core i9-10980XE

3.0

4.6

3.8

4.8

Core i9-10940X

3.3

4.6

4.1

4.8

Core i9-10920X

3.5

4.6

4.3

4.8

Core i9-10900X

3.7

4.5

4.3

4.7



Intel's new Turbo Boost Max 3.0 implementation takes things a step further, targeting the fastest four cores with lightly-threaded apps, as opposed to only targeting two cores with the previous-gen models. This is a smart addition that should help the company build on its per-core performance advantage.

Credit: Intel

At the platform level, memory support has been improved to DDR4-2933, and the maximum amount of memory capacity has doubled to 256GB. There are also four more PCIe 3.0 lanes, with 72 lanes total if you account for the PCH lanes. Furthermore, there is support for Intel’s Performance Maximizer, 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6.

Breaking News... More to Come...