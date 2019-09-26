Intel Core i9-9900KS: $70 More For Another 300MHz

by - Source: momomo_us Twitter
18 Comments

Update 9/30/2019 12:33pm PT:

B&H Photo Video has listed the Core i9-9900KS for $559.99. The US retailer sells the regular Core i9-9900K for $489.99, which means potential buyers will have to pay a $70 premium for the cherry-picked 5 GHz chip.

Original article 9/27/2019 10:30am PT:

Mwave, a well-known Australian online computer and accessories retailer, has listed Intel's Core i9-9900KS processor, which is scheduled to ship next month. Intel hasn't revealed the processor's price tag, but Mwave's listing gives us a general idea of what we can expect.

Credit: IntelCredit: Intel

By now, you should be more than familiar with the specifications for the Core i9-9900KS. If not, the Core i9-9900KS is a special-edition octa-core, 16-thread based on the original Core i9-9900K. It rocks a 4 GHz base clock and 5 GHz boost clock across all eight cores. For comparison, the Core i9-9900K has a 4.7 GHz all-core boost clock. Intel has lifted the processor's TDP (thermal design power) up to 127W for the chip to hit the advertised numbers. Other than the clock upgrades, the Core i9-9900KS is your typical Coffee Lake Refresh (CFL-R) chip that's produced with Intel's 14nm++ process node.

Credit: MwaveCredit: Mwave

Before we dig into the pricing, it's important to remember that computer hardware prices outside of the U.S. are typically higher. We also cannot rule out the possibility that listed prices could be simple placeholders. The real pricing will be revealed in October when the processor officially hits the shelves.

Credit: Twitter/momomo_usCredit: Twitter/momomo_us

The Core i9-9900KS seemingly sports the BX80684I99900KS part number. The Australian store put up the Core i9-9900KS for 899 AUD (Australian Dollars), which approximately converts to $670. Hardware detective momomo_us has managed to find the Core i9-9900KS at a U.S. retailer with a $603.66 price tag.

Both listings seem to agree that the Core i9-9900KS will likely have a retail price in the range of $600, which is $105 more a standard Core i9-9900K that's currently selling for $495 on Newegg. At the end of the day, the Core i9-9900KS is merely a highly-binned variant of the Core i9-9900K. The $100 premium sounds reasonable for those who don't want to play the silicon lottery to get a 5 GHz octa-core chip that they can boast to their friends.



You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
16 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • logainofhades
    More proof that Intel still doesn't get it. Their chips are not worth the premium, that they are asking for.
  • TerryLaze
    Quote:
    More proof that Intel still doesn't get it. Their chips are not worth the premium, that they are asking for.

    Hey if at least 25% faster clocks is worthless to you that's ok,it will be to quite a few people, but don't make it out as if it really is worthless,at least 25% is a huge difference and worth every penny especially since that at least 25% is exclusive to intel and can't be achieved with anything else.
    Anything premium demands a premium in price.
  • logainofhades
    Quote:
    Hey if at least 25% faster clocks is worthless to you that's ok,it will be to quite a few people, but don't make it out as if it really is worthless,at least 25% is a huge difference and worth every penny especially since that at least 25% is exclusive to intel and can't be achieved with anything else. Anything premium demands a premium in price.


    There is not a single 9900k that won't do 5.0 all core now, with a simple multiplier change. This chip is the FX 9xxx series all over again, and should not exist. It is not worth it's asking price, period.
Display All 16 comments
Most Popular
  1. AMD's Upcoming Ryzen 9 3900 Listed With 12 Zen 2 Cores at 65W
  2. 7nm Stairway to Heaven: TSMC Sales Expected to Skyrocket
  3. AMD B550 Chipset Specs Detailed
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.