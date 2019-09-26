Intel Core i9-9900KS: $70 More For Another 300MHz
Update 9/30/2019 12:33pm PT:
B&H Photo Video has listed the Core i9-9900KS for $559.99. The US retailer sells the regular Core i9-9900K for $489.99, which means potential buyers will have to pay a $70 premium for the cherry-picked 5 GHz chip.
Original article 9/27/2019 10:30am PT:
Mwave, a well-known Australian online computer and accessories retailer, has listed Intel's Core i9-9900KS processor, which is scheduled to ship next month. Intel hasn't revealed the processor's price tag, but Mwave's listing gives us a general idea of what we can expect.
By now, you should be more than familiar with the specifications for the Core i9-9900KS. If not, the Core i9-9900KS is a special-edition octa-core, 16-thread based on the original Core i9-9900K. It rocks a 4 GHz base clock and 5 GHz boost clock across all eight cores. For comparison, the Core i9-9900K has a 4.7 GHz all-core boost clock. Intel has lifted the processor's TDP (thermal design power) up to 127W for the chip to hit the advertised numbers. Other than the clock upgrades, the Core i9-9900KS is your typical Coffee Lake Refresh (CFL-R) chip that's produced with Intel's 14nm++ process node.
Before we dig into the pricing, it's important to remember that computer hardware prices outside of the U.S. are typically higher. We also cannot rule out the possibility that listed prices could be simple placeholders. The real pricing will be revealed in October when the processor officially hits the shelves.
The Core i9-9900KS seemingly sports the BX80684I99900KS part number. The Australian store put up the Core i9-9900KS for 899 AUD (Australian Dollars), which approximately converts to $670. Hardware detective momomo_us has managed to find the Core i9-9900KS at a U.S. retailer with a $603.66 price tag.
Both listings seem to agree that the Core i9-9900KS will likely have a retail price in the range of $600, which is $105 more a standard Core i9-9900K that's currently selling for $495 on Newegg. At the end of the day, the Core i9-9900KS is merely a highly-binned variant of the Core i9-9900K. The $100 premium sounds reasonable for those who don't want to play the silicon lottery to get a 5 GHz octa-core chip that they can boast to their friends.
Hey if at least 25% faster clocks is worthless to you that's ok,it will be to quite a few people, but don't make it out as if it really is worthless,at least 25% is a huge difference and worth every penny especially since that at least 25% is exclusive to intel and can't be achieved with anything else.
Anything premium demands a premium in price.
There is not a single 9900k that won't do 5.0 all core now, with a simple multiplier change. This chip is the FX 9xxx series all over again, and should not exist. It is not worth it's asking price, period.
According to silicon lottery only 30% reaches 5Ghz and that at 1.3V.
And their asking price for a guaranteed 5Ghz one is $580 ,as far as I know they are a profitable company meaning that there are people that do disagree with you.
If you need the speed the extra cost is reasonable.
I wouldn't necessarily use SL's prices as an example to justify pricing. As far as I can tell their entire business model is catering to 'enthusiasts' with more money than sense. I guess Intel's pricing makes sense if they're only targeting that niche market.
Also, SL's limit of only using 1.3V for their 5.0 GHz binned chips seems kind of arbitrary.
Exactly where are you getting this "25% faster clocks" number from?
9900K and KF have a 3.6GHz base clock. 9900KS has 4.0. That's 11.1% faster clock.
9900K and KF have a 5.0GHz boost clock for 1-2 cores. 9900KS is the same.
9900K and KF have a 4.8GHz boost clock for 3-4 cores. 9900KS keeps the 5.0GHz speed. So, only 4.2% faster clock.
9900K and KF have a 4.7GHz boost clock for 5-8 cores. 9900KS keeps the 5.0GHz speed. So, only 6.4% faster clock.
In terms of actual real-world performance, you get less total performance increase than you do in clock-rate increase.
And, for $600, you get that paltry bit, but wait, there's more! It's also got an "official" TDP of 127W. And we've learned about how reliable Intel's official TDP declaration is compared to the real world for at least the 8th and 9th generation chips.... and all for only 20% more money!! Whatta deal!
This chip is for people with more money than brains.
Context.
I was answering to logainofhades who claimed that intel doesn't get it and that intel's premium isn't worth it,well against AMD's best product the kfc will be at least 25% faster in clocks...guaranteed to run at 5Ghz in most if not all workloads.
First of all we don't know how much more it will be for sure, $600 is just a guess right now, but even if it is 20% more price for 11% better base and 6% better turbo that's 17% better performance for 20% more money.
So is any chip above a 2c/4t because you can run anything you want with that and anything more is just a luxury making things "smoother" or faster or whatnot.
Yes this chip is not for the normal person looking at emails and facebook.
It has no competitors.
It has no competitors in gaming and single core stuff but with gaming you're going to need a high end gpu to notice the difference.
Actually, Ryzen 3000's IPC is better, and Intel has to crank up the clocks to compete. It really is the FX 9xxx scenario all over again. Competition is good, and the tables are turned. Intel, once again, got complacent, like they did during the P4 days, and Athlon 64 x2 walked all over them. On the flip side, AMD did the same thing, prior to Core 2. Core 2 came out, and they weren't prepared. I admit that I am an AMD fan, but I am also on my first AMD rig, for my main rig, in over a decade. My money goes to performance/$. Intel's price/performance is simply not good.
A Ryzen 5 3600/x, can hold its own, vs a stock 8700k, and costs considerably less. It beats the 9600k, in modern titles, due to frametime variance, aka min frames. The 3700x out multitasks the 9700k, and still offers up great gaming performance, while costing less. For a pure high end gaming only rig, the 9700k is probably the best price/performance, as Intel has slashed their prices, for the first time ever. For those that stream, or do content creation, though, the 3700x is the better option. The 9900k and 9900ks pricing is absurd.
Ryzen 7 3800X = 3.9GHz base, 4.5GHz boost. 5.0GHz is only 11.1% more than that. Your math is atrociously wrong.
Holy crap, dude, you just simply added up the clock speed gap under different scenarious. That's NOT how math works. And, clock speed increase is NOT equal to performance increase.
LOL, that's like saying that "Well, there are 20 scenarios where the Ryzen is 8% faster, therefore the Ryzen is 160% faster than Intel."
Now you're ignoring everything that's being said. Nobody tried to compare it to a 2c/4t chip, or say that no performance gain is ever needed. The post is about the miniscule gain for a huge price premium. Stop making straw-man arguments.
Ignoring the nonsense of adding base clocks to boost clocks (that's not how it works), base clocks simply don't mean much at all unless your processor is overheating. Under normal operation, a processor will near-instantaneously switch to boost clocks as soon a core starts getting actively used, so increasing base clocks by 11% doesn't matter in the least, unless your CPU is thermal throttling, and if that were happening, you would likely get more performance out of a far less expensive processor (like a 3700X) that has lower heat output, making it less likely to throttle.
Assuming the processor has sufficient cooling, what matters is boost clocks. And as far as boost clocks are concerned, compared to a 9900K at stock clocks, the 9900KS should be 0% faster at tasks involving 1-2 cores, up to 4% faster at tasks utilizing 3-4 cores, and up to 6% faster at tasks involving additional cores. Throw overclocking into the mix, and the performance difference is likely to be smaller still. I do suspect these chips may overclock slightly higher than the 9900K though, since Intel has likely been stockpiling the best-binned chips for the eventual release of this higher-priced part. A possible few-percent higher overclock is unlikely to matter in the grand scheme of things though, as that is unlikely to result in any perceptible performance difference at anything.
It's also worth pointing out that even when paired with an enthusiast-level graphics card like a 2080 Ti, anyone gaming at a resolution higher than 1080p isn't likely to see any noticeable difference in frame rates between a 9900K/KS and a Ryzen 3700X. And for anyone not planning to put a 2080 Ti into their system, those extra hundreds of dollars would likely be better put toward graphics hardware instead.
So in addition to paying 20% more, you also will have 25% higher power consumption. All for a 5% performance increase at best. OUCH!
Also consider the 9900ks is just a 9900k overclocked 5.0ghz, which ALL 9900k CPUs can do.
The I9 9900ks simply doesn't deserve to exist. Harsh, but true.
AMD's IPC is "better" (they just have more) for distributed/ very parallel code.
Intel's IPC is better for gaming low IPC code, at 4Ghz it's 10% better as long as the GPU allows.
Yeah the only tiny little problem with your math is that ryzens single core boost is exactly that, it only works if you close down everything that is running and you use your 16 thread monster to run only one single thing with one single thread.
Ryzens all core boost is at 4Ghz for most people and only very few get 4.1 or even rarer 4.2,intel's 5Ghz + is 25% more.
You have four people cleaning a car and 3 people walking dogs it's still 7 people total even if they are in different scenarios even if they are not on the same planet.
You will have 11% better performance at base and 6% better at boost,if you will use your CPU in both scenarios you will get both benefits.
Even 11% is not miniscule,even 6% is not miniscule.
How much the price premium will be is still unknown but even $100 for a $1000 + system is not that much.
It all depends on what someone wants from their machine.
You are looking at it form the overclockers perspective.
Base clocks are relevant for people that want to run the CPU at locked TDP for whatever reason, and in that case the ks will be 11 and 6% faster.