Intel Confirms Coffee Lake Box 'Leak' And Image Removal

Coffee Lake processors are coming, and with Intel unveiling its 8th generation U-series CPUs, it’s only a matter of time before the desktop chips arrive. Perhaps someone at Intel was jumping the gun on the 8th generation processor family, because for a short while, numerous sources (including Tech Report) claimed to have seen the anticipated Coffee Lake Core i7 and i5 desktop CPU packaging detailed on Intel’s website.

It’s not like mocked-up images of future products haven’t been leaked before, but reports pegged Intel itself as the source of the images. When we sought to locate the images ourselves, though, we came up empty--they were no longer online. We reached out to Intel to inquire about the pictures and product pages in question, and a company representative replied with the following statement:

“We did replace the images because they were not representative of what we launched today – our 8th Gen Intel Core U-series processors. We’ll share more information on the rest of the 8th Gen Intel Core family soon.”

This admission confirms a few things for us. First and foremost, the images of the upcoming Coffee Lake processor boxes circulating the web appear to be legitimately from Intel. However, Intel did not confirm nor deny any of the details appearing on the images, replying to further questions by saying only, “We’ll have more to share on 8th Gen desktop processors soon.”

Despite the company’s backpeddling (and pending any major revisions), the legitimacy of the images all but confirms that 300-series motherboards will be a requirement for the new Core i7 and i5 Coffee Lake CPUs. Furthermore, both the Core i7 and i5 will feature up to six cores each, with the Hyperthreaded Core i7 sporting 12 threads (the i5 doesn’t have Hyperthreading). Intel UHD Graphics 630 also appears to be along for the ride. Although its name implies high-resolution display output, changes to the integrated graphics are expected to be minor, so graphics performance should remain similar to existing models.

The only real question that remains is whether or not Intel was the victim of a mistimed page launch or acted as the engineer of its own hype train. It seems like leaks are almost always a part of a major product’s launch in 2017 (thanks, internet), but the fact that Intel outed itself and then pulled back leads us to believe it may have simply been a timing error.

  • shrapnel_indie 22 August 2017 05:07
    The only real question that remains is whether or not Intel was the victim of a mistimed page launch or acted as the engineer of its own hype train.

    I'd have to put my money on the latter. Ryzen has slapped Intel up side the head and they're still working to recover. One way to recover is start the hype train, the other is to rush job changes to be competitive. Both can backfire, as the HEDT offerings from Intel have shown us, fail to impress with high heat and insignificant speed improvements over previous generations and as compared to Ryzen. Intel needs Coffee Lake to keep the enthusiast crowd that aren't fan-boys buying.
  • AlistairAB 22 August 2017 05:48
    My motherboard cost $250 CAD, and like many I'm not looking to buy another one. Disappointed, I guess I'll wait for the next one after coffee lake.
  • keitarofujiwara 22 August 2017 06:12
    I miss Intel panicking.
  • thrakazog 22 August 2017 06:29
    I'm not sure hype will be enough to help Intel. For me personally, the only way I would even consider Coffee Lake at the moment, is if they announce the mobo for it will also support Cannon and Ice Lake (when they are released). I doubt that will be the case, so I'll most likely go with Ryzen for my new build.
  • Kennyy Evony 22 August 2017 06:48
    Intel doesn't care. Ryzen is a turkey and I am still laughing at all those that put any kind of funds into it. I dare you to get it so I can frag your @zz in pvp.
  • kalmquist 22 August 2017 10:14
    @ AlistairAB - That's one of the reasons I'm excited that AMD is back in the game. They try to maintain socket compatibility. With Intel, you have to replace your motherboard pretty much every time you upgrade your CPU.
  • mapesdhs 22 August 2017 20:12
    Kenny, if Intel didn't care they wouldn't have slashed their prices, lied in attrocious PR, released an overheating chip or produced the entire farm of turkeys that is X299.
  • bin1127 22 August 2017 21:24
    "we'll have more to share soon" is the best PR way to say "jerk outta here!" I've ever heard.
  • brainwafer 22 August 2017 21:34
    imo its a waste to not buy a mobo each time, who the hell upgrades their cpu often enuf to not warrant a new platform, if you have to rely on an outdated socket for an upgrade within 5 years of purchasing your setup i pity you and the amount of research and thought put into your builds.. only time i will ever upgrade a cpu in the same socket is when i can get a dirt cheap xeon that was once worth 1000+ and slap it into my 6-7 year old intel mobo for a user price of 200$ and get another 5 yrs out of it...all you amd fanboys better give your head a shake if you think your not getting the same old amd wool pulled over your eyes.. history has and will repeat itself, just like releasing what they called an 8 core cpu with the fx , which shared an fpu for each module essentially making there 8 core = to 4 intel cores..and im not even gonna get into the vega fiasco .. hope your glad you waited for your precious vega which sure wasn't a gtx killer ... nvidia is laughing , they don't even need to respond with a new series of cards... way to bring us technology that already exist amd.. "slow clap"
  • candle_86 23 August 2017 13:13
    No some of us will use the same board for later generation CPU's, back in 2006 I bought an M2N-SLI Deluxe, when Phenom arrived I replaced my X2 3800 with an x4 9650, and then later bought an x3 720BE then an X4 965 all for that board. And that was an AM2 board running a Phenom II. So yes upgradeability works, why do you need a new platform for a cpu upgrade, a new platform only makes sense if your upgrading things that rely on it.

    I use x58 now and honestly my SATA SSD just fine with SATA II, I don't have a need to replace my 240 Samsung 840 Evo for an M.2, my hard drives for mass storage are all 5400RPM so honestly SATA 1.5 would take care of them without an issue, PCIe 2 doesn't bottleneck my GTX 950 or even a GTX 980 Ti i had but was overkill for my use. So it really comes down to you only need to upgrade your platform if your upgrading something else as well that needs the new platform. So good on AMD and shame on Intel.
