Core i5-1350P Benchmarks Leak: Barely Beats Predecessor

Intel is expected to unveil the mobile versions of its 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors early in 2023, so it is not surprising that their preliminary benchmark results have started to leak. This time around results of Intel's Core i5-1350P CPU ended up in Primate Labs's Geekbench 5 database (via Notebookcheck), revealing performance of the unit in this synthetic benchmark.

The Core i5-1350P is a 12-core processor packing four high-performance Raptor Cove cores operating at 1.90 GHz – 4.70 GHz as well as eight energy-efficient Gracemont cores. It is designed for 28W base power, but can draw up to 64W under high loads (at least based on what Intel's P-series mobile products are designed for). This CPU is one of the one of those mobile Raptor Lake processors that are not going to get any additional cores, so the performance uplift compared to Alder Lake parts (the model i5-1250P in this case) will be enabled solely by higher turbo clocks and perhaps some additional performance tuning by PC makers.

When installed into a yet-to-be-announced Acer TravelMate P614-53, the Core i5-1350P generally demonstrated similar results to its predecessor. Of course, since we are talking about laptops, a lot depends on cooling and the power plan that the OEM has used.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Core i5-1350P Core i5-1250P Apple M2 Apple M1 Apple M1 Pro 8C General specifications 4P, 8E, up to 4.70 GHz 4P, 8E, up to 4.40 GHz 4P, 4E, up to 3.49 GHz 4P, 4E, up to 3.20 GHz 6P, 2E, up to 3.22 GHz Single-Core | Integer 1479 1424 1759 1597 1616 Single-Core | Float 1781 1732 2083 1896 1896 Single-Core | Crypto 3812 3465 3021 2783 2812 Single-Core | Score 1686 1618 1919 1746 1760 Multi-Core | Integer 8595 8618 8196 7013 8592 Multi-Core | Float 9605 9390 9840 8624 10460 Multi-Core | Crypto 10232 11750 12964 10137 17028 Multi-Core | Score 8980 9006 8928 7653 9574 Link Link Link Link Link Link

The new Core i5-1350P CPU beats its predecessor Core i5-1250P in single-thread integer, float, and crypto workloads albeit by a small margin. It also beats its ancestor in multi-thread, floating point workloads, but fails to defeat it in multi-thread integer and crypto tasks.

When compared to Apple's M2, the new Core i5-1350P was beaten in single-threaded workloads, but managed to outpace the competitor by ~0.5% in multi-threaded tasks. Meanwhile, Apple's eight-core M1 Pro outperforms Intel's Core i5-1350P in all Geekbench 5 tests.

Considering the fact that we are dealing with pre-production hardware, we would refrain from making any conclusions about the Core i5-1350P here, but keeping in mind that the new CPU just has higher clocks than its predecessor, we would not expect it to be dramatically faster than the Core i5-1250P in general. Still perhaps some notebook makers can come up with a better cooling system and manage to make it work at maximum clocks for considerably longer amounts of time, which will have a positive effect on real-world performance (albeit not on performance in Geekbench, which is a synthetic benchmark).