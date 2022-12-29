Core i5-1350P Benchmarks Leak: Barely Beats Predecessor

By Anton Shilov
published

Intel's upcoming 13th Gen mobile CPUs may not be much faster than their predecessors.

Raptor Lake CPU
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel is expected to unveil the mobile versions of its 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors early in 2023, so it is not surprising that their preliminary benchmark results have started to leak. This time around results of Intel's Core i5-1350P CPU ended up in Primate Labs's Geekbench 5 database (via Notebookcheck), revealing performance of the unit in this synthetic benchmark. 

The Core i5-1350P is a 12-core processor packing four high-performance Raptor Cove cores operating at 1.90 GHz – 4.70 GHz as well as eight energy-efficient Gracemont cores. It is designed for 28W base power, but can draw up to 64W under high loads (at least based on what Intel's P-series mobile products are designed for). This CPU is one of the one of those mobile Raptor Lake processors that are not going to get any additional cores, so the performance uplift compared to Alder Lake parts (the model i5-1250P in this case) will be enabled solely by higher turbo clocks and perhaps some additional performance tuning by PC makers. 

When installed into a yet-to-be-announced Acer TravelMate P614-53, the Core i5-1350P generally demonstrated similar results to its predecessor. Of course, since we are talking about laptops, a lot depends on cooling and the power plan that the OEM has used.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Core i5-1350PCore i5-1250PApple M2Apple M1Apple M1 Pro 8C
General specifications4P, 8E, up to 4.70 GHz4P, 8E, up to 4.40 GHz4P, 4E, up to 3.49 GHz4P, 4E, up to 3.20 GHz6P, 2E, up to 3.22 GHz
Single-Core | Integer14791424175915971616
Single-Core | Float17811732208318961896
Single-Core | Crypto38123465302127832812
Single-Core | Score16861618191917461760
Multi-Core | Integer85958618819670138592
Multi-Core | Float960593909840862410460
Multi-Core | Crypto1023211750129641013717028
Multi-Core | Score89809006892876539574
LinkLinkLinkLinkLinkLink

The new Core i5-1350P CPU beats its predecessor Core i5-1250P in single-thread integer, float, and crypto workloads albeit by a small margin. It also beats its ancestor in multi-thread, floating point workloads, but fails to defeat it in multi-thread integer and crypto tasks.  

When compared to Apple's M2, the new Core i5-1350P was beaten in single-threaded workloads, but managed to outpace the competitor by ~0.5% in multi-threaded tasks. Meanwhile, Apple's eight-core M1 Pro outperforms Intel's Core i5-1350P in all Geekbench 5 tests. 

Considering the fact that we are dealing with pre-production hardware, we would refrain from making any conclusions about the Core i5-1350P here, but keeping in mind that the new CPU just has higher clocks than its predecessor, we would not expect it to be dramatically faster than the Core i5-1250P in general. Still perhaps some notebook makers can come up with a better cooling system and manage to make it work at  maximum clocks for considerably longer amounts of time, which will have a positive effect on real-world performance (albeit not on performance in Geekbench, which is a synthetic benchmark).

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

Topics
CPUs
Components