Core i7-13700 Shows Higher Single-Threaded Performance Than Core i9-12900K

As Intel's 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors are at close range, more leaked benchmarks have emerged. On this occasion, hardware leaker Tum_Apisak (opens in new tab) has uncovered a couple of the chipmaker's non-K SKUs, including the Core i7-13700, Core i5-13500, and Core i5-13400.

The Core i7-13700 wields 16 cores and 24 threads. The 65W Raptor Lake chip has eight P-cores and eight E-cores, with the former reportedly running with a 2.1 GHz base clock. It's the same P-core base clock as the current Core i7-12700. The boost clock speed for the Core i7-13700 is currently unknown, but the current trend shows that it may be lower than its Alder Lake counterpart. However, the Core i7-13700 has four more E-cores than the Core i7-12700.

According to PassMark, the Core i7-13700 (4,347 CPU marks) delivered up to 3.3% higher single-threaded performance than the Core i9-12900K. Furthermore, compared to the Core i7-12700 (3,947 CPU marks), the Core i7-13700 showed a 10.1% improvement.

While the Core i7-13700 revealed strong single-threaded performance, the 65W chip couldn't contend in a multi-threaded scenario. The Core i9-12900K (41,403 CPU marks) outpaced the Core i7-13700 (34,431 CPU marks) by a 20.2% margin in multi-threaded workloads. From a generation-over-generation standpoint, the Core i7-13700 only offered 9.7% higher multi-threaded performance over the Core i7-12700 (31,388 CPU marks).

Intel Raptor Lake Non-K Specifications*

Processor Configuration P-Core Base (GHz) P-Core Boost (GHz) TDP (W) Core i7-13700 8P + 8E 2.1 ? 65 Core i7-12700 8P + 4E 2.1 4.8 65 Core i5-13500 6P + 8E 2.5 4.5 65 Core i5-12500 6P + 6E 3.0 4.6 65 Core i5-13400 6P + 8E 2.5 4.1 65 Core i5-12400 6P + 6E 2.5 4.4 65

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 also surfaced in PassMark's database. Unfortunately, there weren't any available results for comparison. Regarding upgrades, the Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 possess two more E-cores than the Core i5-12500 and Core i5-12400, respectively. The clock speeds, on the other hand, didn't exhibit any upgrades.

The Core i5-13500's P-cores appear to have a 500 MHz lower base clock than the Core i5-12500. In addition, the Raptor Lake chip also exhibited a 100 MHz lower boost clock. In the case of the Core i5-13400, the 14-core part reportedly retains the same 2.5 GHz base clock as the Core i5-12400. However, Intel seemingly shaved 300 MHz off the Core i5-13400's boost clock.

Raptor Lake processors arrive with Intel's Raptor Cove cores, which we can consider to be an optimized version of Golden Cove. The next-generation chips retain the same Gracemont cores from Alder Lake but have double the amount of E-cores. Raptor Lake also flaunts bigger L2 and L3 caches. It's a long list of improvements, and it won't be long until we see just how much performance Raptor Lake can offer over Alder Lake, as the rumored reveal date is at the Intel Innovation 2022 event on September 28.