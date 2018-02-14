Trending

New Intel Graphics Drivers Add Automatic Game Configuration Feature

By Drivers 

Intel released a new graphics driver for 6th generation (Skylake) and newer processors (including  8th gen CPUs with RX Vega graphics) that introduces a Graphics Control Panel which automatically configures game settings for a handful of popular titles.

The Intel Graphics Driver for Windows version 15.65 adds support for Age of Empires: Definitive Edition and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age and introduces the new feature that automatically configures a game to an optimized setting based on the hardware’s capabilities, similar to AMD and Nvidia’s respective software (Radeon Software Adrenalin and GeForce Experience).

The Intel Graphics Control Panel is still in beta testing, and as such, game availability and functionality is limited. At present, it can automatically configure Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, American Truck Simulator, Call of Duty WWII, Destiny 2, DOTA 2, Grand Theft Auto V, League of Legends, Overwatch, and World of Tanks, in addition to FortniteBattle Royale, They Are Billions, Lost Sphear, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, OK KO: Let’s Play Heroes, Subnautica, Legrand Legacy, Tale of the Fatebounds, and Dragon Ball FighterZ on processors with HD Graphics 620 or better, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and Metal Gear Survive on Intel Iris Pro graphics.

Intel’s late 2017 hiring of former AMD figurehead Raja Koduri outlined the company's goal to be competitive in the client graphics market. This means that it has shifted its focus, at least somewhat, to gamers, and if Intel wants to compete on a hardware level, the software has to also be compelling and user friendly. New discrete graphics hardware may indeed be Intel’s end game, but creating software that caters to gamers is something that can be implemented for existing products much sooner, and the new automatic game configuration feature implemented with this graphics driver is another early indication that Intel means business in that endeavor.

You can download the new Intel Graphics Driver for Windows via the company’s website.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • fullauto2009 14 February 2018 16:17
    So what Intel GPU is this supposed to configure? Does it display an error message when the HD630 cant play BF1? Im confused..
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 14 February 2018 17:13
    20706798 said:
    So what Intel GPU is this supposed to configure? Does it display an error message when the HD630 cant play BF1? Im confused..

    Please read the whole post. For now it only supports Intel Iris graphics.
    Reply
  • fullauto2009 14 February 2018 18:08
    Yea I did. Its not like the intel iris is overly capable..
    Itll be interesting to see what comes, but as of now all of there solutions including iris dont exactly warrant a tool such as this.
    Reply
  • chalabam 14 February 2018 19:01
    Try to run anything on Intel graphics. It fails with "xxx dll not present".
    Reply
  • mac_angel 15 February 2018 22:43
    apparently TomsHardware is turning into a NSFW site with their ads. Yea, they may not contain nudity or swearing, but if you have PC speakers hooked up at work, their commercials will blast through them and no way to stop or mute it, other than your whole PC.
    Reply
  • fullauto2009 15 February 2018 22:55
    I keep my pc muted at all times. Although the dumb click bait ads at the bottom of every article might be considered NSFW at times.

    Itd be nice if they got rid of the damned ads or stopped harrassing me about allowing notifications, which ive declined many times....

    But itll never happen.
    Reply
  • snowy051105 16 February 2018 01:04
    is it compatible with a hp laptop
    Reply
  • snowy051105 16 February 2018 01:05
    and can i play fortnite with it
    Reply