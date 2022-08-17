Intel Launches NUC 12 Pro 'Wall Street Canyon' Mini PCs

Intel's partners have quietly started to sell the company's NUC 12 Pro compact PCs codenamed Wall Street Canyon, aimed at business and enterprise users. The new systems boast 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake-P' CPUs with up to 12 cores, rich I/O capabilities, and enhanced security. Select units will also support Intel's vPro technology with remote management capabilities.

Intel's NUC 12 Pro compact PCs use the company's Core i3-1220P, Core i5-1240P, Core i7-1240P, or Core i7-1260P processors with up to 12 cores (up to four performance Golden Cove cores, eight Gracemont energy-efficient cores, built-in Iris Xe GPU, 28W) paired with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory (up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 is supported) as well as a 500GB M.2-2280 SSD with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

As usual, Intel will offer 'short' and 'tall' versions of its NUC 12 Pro machine: the former boasts smaller dimensions, whereas the latter can also integrate a 2.5-inch drive in addition to an M.2-2242 drive with a PCIe 3.0 x1 interface.

(Image credit: Intel)

When it comes to connectivity, the NUC 12 Pro 'Wall Street Journal' feature an Intel Wi-Fi 6E (AX211) + Bluetooth adapter, a 2.5GbE connector, two HDMI 2.0b outputs, two Thunderbolt 4 ports (which support DisplayPort and USB modes), four USB Type-A connectors (three USB 3.2 Gen2 and one USB 2.0), and one 3.5-mm audio combo jack.

For now, Intel's NUC 12 Pro compact systems are available from SimplyNUC, one of the leading NUC resellers, starting at $749 for a model featuring a Core i5 CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, reports Liliputing.



Initially, Intel will offer NUC 12 Pro compact PCs without vPro technology, but since the company already lists NUC 12 Pro machines with up to Core i9 CPU and vPro, expect these systems to arrive shortly.

It is noteworthy that with its 12th Generation NUC systems Intel slightly changed its approach to mini PCs and decided not to offer regular versions of NUCs for mainstream consumers, leaving this market to partners. Instead, the chip giant decided to focus on gaming-oriented Dragon Canyon and Serpent Canyon machines, as well as business-oriented Wall Street Canyon PCs.