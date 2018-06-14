Intel CPUs Affected By Yet Another Speculative Execution Flaw
Security researchers from Amazon and Cyberus Technologies jointly discovered one of the eight second-generation Spectre flaws, which they dubbed “LazyFP” (CVE-2018-3665) because the vulnerability targets CPUs that use lazy floating point unit (FPU) switching.
Spectre Flaws Strike Again
Intel hadn’t even properly finished releasing patches to OEMs for the first generation of Spectre flaws before rumors about eight more Intel CPU vulnerabilities that affected speculative execution started appearing. According to reports, Intel has been pressing the researchers to delay their disclosure of the bugs, which is why we have yet to see all of them.
The disclosure of LazyFP, another speculative execution flaw, was also initially postponed till August. However, due to rumors of what the flaw may be, the researchers thought they needed to disclose it now, before malicious actors discover what the flaw is and start exploiting it in secret.
By disclosing it now, the researchers have put pressure on Intel to release a patch quickly to OEMs. (Users would likely still have to get firmware updates that include those patches from their motherboard or laptop manufacturers.)
Why Intel’s LazyFP Flaw Is Dangerous
Operating systems and virtual machines running on Intel Core processors may make use of “lazy restore” for floating point state when context switching between application processes, instead of “eagerly” saving and restoring this state.
Attackers that exploit this flaw could obtain information about the activity of other applications, including encryption operations. The flaw affects speculative execution on Intel CPUs similarly to other recent Spectre vulnerabilities.
Mitigation
Intel recommended system software developers to enable the Eager FP state restore instead of the Lazy FP state restore. The company didn’t mention whether or not it will release a patch to fix the flaw in the future. Right now it seems to rely on developers' action to protect PC users.
As with the majority of Spectre flaws, the only long-term solution is going to be changing the CPU architecture. Intel can try to patch speculative execution here and there, but we’ll probably continue to see new such flaws pop-up in the future until the issue is fixed at the core of Intel’s architecture.
I wonder if the soon-to-be-released 8-core CPUs, will be affected?
Ofcourse it is because it is based on the same architecture. Intel need quite big overhaul, the get rid of these. A couple of years most likely.
And, yep it is better to ask delay than allow free exploit to hackers in the meanwhile. These are not easy thing to pacth!
I pray AMD really hurts Intel this time and I hope people wake up and realize Intel and Nvidia DO NOT care about their customers they care about your wallets and that is it. AMD on the other hand has always been there for the everyday folk, going back 20 years. They now have a really smart and ambitious CEO that doesn't have her head up her own ass because she is also that engineered mind, not a book twat.
If Intel had a clue by now, their entire engineering division has been working round the clock to develop an entirely new x86 architecture and deprecate Core.
Otherwise, it's looking like we're headed for a few years of CPUs just getting slower and slower.
What's sad is that x86 has a basic mechanism on which you could build enhanced security. It has 4 "rings" of protection, with normal application programs running in the least secure ring. If application developers could be trusted (and they basically can't) to switch to a more secure ring, for handling sensitive data, then these protections could be limited to only the 3 inner rings. But there's too much legacy software and the tools support just doesn't exist for such software solutions.
So, what we're left with is basically just the option of having performance-critical code being eligible for special-case optimizations, rather than having optimizations be the default and saving the special-case for sensitive data.
Let's not delude ourselves into thinking AMD cares about anything other than money. If they could, you bet your ass they would squeeze every penny out you. They tried it with Mantle and failed because it was just not good enough. Intel and NVidia can only do the things they do because they deliver objectively superior performance and crush their competition (NVidia in particular).
Yes, this now deals a big blow to Intel and they did this to themselves, but if they manage keep the single-core performance of their CPUs after they're done fixing all this, I don't see AMD crushing Intel just yet. They pack their CPUs full of cores - like they always do - which is cool for servers and workstatiosn, but not for regular consumers.
By comparing Intel and AMD track record, you are the one deluding yourself. Intel has based all their decisions for making more money while AMD always come back at slapping the bear once in a while by pushing innovation.
AMD is pushing open source. If you add that they didn't cut the corner in favor of performances over security while Intel did, there is a reason why the feeling of the public shift.
As for single core performance, they are irrelevant in the future. I am even surprised that gaming bench are still using 3-4 years old games. these games were heavily using single core due to consoles, in the next couple of years, these bench will not reflect the reality anymore. Developers are shifting to multithread software design. Single thread is a thing of the past.
What open source are you referring to? The open source drivers? Yeah big deal... Their drivers for Linux still suck. They were very late with Vulkan support. Mantle was not even open source. And again, if any of these things were good enough for people to desire them hard enough, they would make them AMD exclusive, just like NVidia and Intel are making a bunch of their stuff exclusive to their own systems.
Single core performance was a thing of the past 4 years ago too. In fact it's a thing of the past for over 10 years now, ever since Core 2 Duo processors got popular, but whether you like it or not, you can't make parallel calculations if you need in-between results for subsequent operations. Thinking parallel calculations are the ultimate solution is the same as thinking that you can keep putting more and more people to work on a project to scale down the time needed for it, without ever hitting a limit.
I (or anyone else) don't care how any of these companies work. What matters are benchmark numbers and up until now AMD was consistently losing on charts... at least on the CPU front. Their GPUs can't even compete. Not even on the price/performance scale. No amount of your idealism will change this fact.
First, there are a lot of folks in these companies just like us - gamers, PC nerds, and engineers who enjoy challenges and take pride in their work. They don't only care about money, but their investors do force them to put profits before anything else.
Second, Mantle's only goal was to spur innovation, which it accomplished in the form of DX12 and Vulkan. They wanted to show what was possible, if you got rid of the conceptual baggage bogging down legacy APIs.
No, single threaded performance is still just as important then as it is today. For each generation, the IPC performance has been increasing. The CPU architects and engineers aren't stupid, at all. They might be shortsighted in hindsight, but definitely not stupid. Because CPU die real estate is precious, they go to great lengths as how best to utilize that space for the transistors. Depending on the need, you could go massive parallelization at the cost of IPC, or increase singled threaded IPC performance at the expense of additional cores. So, they opt to choose a well balanced approach given by nature it's the heart of the PC - a general purpose processor. Jack of all trades, but master of none; because that's the intended role.
You are right multi-threaded being limited. Certain problems just mathmatically can't be broken up. The calculations often must be sequentially pipelined in single-threaded operation. To draw an analogy, you just can't get three women together to gestate a single baby in 1/3rd the time.
LOL, best analogy EVER!
Or CAN you? *sits back and ponders*
I bet if anyone could do it, Algernop Krieger could!