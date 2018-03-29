CPU Security Flaw: All You Need To Know About Spectre And Meltdown

A pair of bugs has silently infested CPUs from Intel, AMD, and ARM for years, and eradicating them has some potential downsides. We're referring of course to the Meltdown and Spectre bugs revealed earlier this week, which are present in modern processors. Microsoft, Apple, and other companies have updated their operating systems to address the problem—there is no way to fix the hardware itself—but doing so has introduced its own problems. People are most notably concerned about performance hits, and depending on who you ask, they could be severe or unnoticeable.

We've been covering the fallout from Meltdown and Spectre's revelation, and we're going to continue to keep an eye on the story as it develops. We have collected links to all of our stories below to help you find this coverage amidst all the other daily news.

