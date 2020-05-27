Intel Revamps Boxed Coolers for Comet Lake Processors, New Blacked-Out Design

Reviewers in China and Vietnam recently purchased retail boxed Intel Core i7-10700 processors and discovered that Intel has (rather silently) updated its boxed coolers, which were sorely in need of a facelift, with a slimmer profile, copper slug, and a new blacked-out motif. The improved coolers appear to be a response to AMD's boxed coolers, some of which even come with RGB lighting, that have long served as a notable advantage of buying an AMD chip.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Chiphell.com) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Chiphell.com) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: nguyencongpc.vn) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: nguyencongpc.vn) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: nguyencongpc.vn)

Like Intel's coolers that have shipped with its processors for over a decade, the cooler comes with a central metal housing and aluminum fins splayed outward in a circular fashion towards the four plastic push-pin connectors that secure the cooler to the motherboard. The coolers are obviously LGA 1200 compatible to support the new platform, but should also work with the LGA 115x interface as well.

The blacked-out color scheme and shielded cable stand out as notably better-looking than the old grey-and-black scheme, while the reworked fan assembly now has an Intel logo emblazoned on the hub instead of the old sticker that was inscribed with various technical details of the fan motor. Intel also threw a black sheath over the four fan wires. Overall, the look is much cleaner and is now at least passable for a run-of-the-mill PC.

The copper core helps the cooler wick more heat from the processor than the old aluminum core, and that's a sorely needed improvement. Intel did use a copper core in the past, but discarded it with its previous-gen boxed coolers, instead going with an all-aluminum core that could lead to performance limitations. That's because Intel has traditionally provided boxed coolers that match the processor's TDP specifications. Unfortunately, Intel's TDP specifications outline the amount of cooling capacity needed for the processor when it operates at its base frequency, but the processor generates much more heat during boost activity. In many cases, as we outlined with targeted testing, the boxed coolers couldn't unlock the full performance of the processor.

The return of the copper core certainly helps here, but it also looks like Intel trimmed the height of the cooler with the new redesign. That means Intel may have simply used the increased cooling capacity from the copper core to slim down the cooler as opposed to improving the TDP rating. We'll have to get the coolers in for testing to answer that question, but we're on it. For now, we know that the coolers come with at least 65W of cooling capacity to match the Core i7-10700's TDP rating.

The new coolers definitely look much better than their predecessors, which is an obvious change to attempt to match AMD's ultra-impressive boxed coolers. However, some of AMD's boxed coolers even come with RGB lighting, so Intel still has some work to do to fully match AMD in that department. Intel is also still using its plastic push pins to secure the cooler to the motherboard, and, barring any radical changes to the mounts, these can be among the most frustrating mounting techniques for the uninitiated. At least you only have to do it once (hopefully). As before, the coolers come with pre-applied TIM (thermal interface material) and the down-blowing fan helps provide some airflow to the power delivery subsystem and memory.

Coolers designed for the LGA 115x socket are compatible with the new LGA 1200 socket, and vice versa, which begs the question if Intel will slip these new boxed coolers in with its older processors as well.

Intel hasn't shared any official information yet, but we're reached out for more detail and will update as we learn more.