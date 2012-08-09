Intel Phases Out More Sandy Bridge CPUs

In a product change notification, Intel said that it has begun phasing out the 32 nm processors i5-2380P, i5-2450P and i5-2550K with clock speeds of 3.1 GHz, 3.2 GHz and 3.4 GHz, respectively. The CPUs sit right in the middle between the high-end and entry-level Core product line and currently sell for tray prices of $177, $195 and $225.

According to the notification: market demand has "shifted" to other products and it is obvious that Sandy Bridge processors have to make way for Ivy Bridge as Intel continues to ramp the 22 nm generation quickly.

All three processors received a final order date of February 22, 2013 for both tray and boxed CPUs. Final shipments are scheduled for August 9, 2013 for tray processors and until supplies are depleted for boxed versions.