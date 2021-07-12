Intel to Reveal Process and Packaging Technology Roadmap During July 26 Webcast

Intel today announced that CEO Pat Gelsinger and Technology Department head Dr. Ann Kelleher would discuss upcoming "process and packaging innovations" on July 26.

Gelsinger and Kelleher "will provide a deeper look at Intel’s process and packaging roadmaps" as part of the IDM 2.0 strategy revealed in March.

IDM 2.0 will see Intel expand its production capabilities, outsource some of its technologies, and offer foundry services to other chip design companies.

The strategy will also involve Intel's shift to a 7nm process and the company's efforts to achieve "unquestioned" CPU performance leadership by 2024 or 2025.

The company said that "Intel’s accelerated annual cadence of process and packaging technologies is enabling upcoming leadership products," so Gelsinger and Kelleher might be offering some details about Intel's plans for the next three to four years.

Intel didn't reveal much else about what Gelsinger and Kelleher plan to discuss during the webcast. The event will be streamed on July 26 at 2pm PT via the Intel Newsroom; it will also be available to watch on-demand after the stream ends.