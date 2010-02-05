Intel Announces Core i5, Core i7 With vPro

Businesses looking to upgrade to the latest 32nm Intel CPU technology will be pleased to know that Intel today rolled out its fourth generation of vPro-enabled Core i5 and Core i7 chips.
Key features of vPro include Intel Anti-Theft Technology, which frustrates thieves by locking access to a PC if a central server or built-in intelligence concludes it is lost or stolen. New Intel Anti-Theft Technology version 2.0 enables encryption solutions to disable access to cryptographic keys through hardware to completely block access to data, and also makes it simpler to reactivate a PC once in rightful hands. Also, a custom message can be displayed in a pre-OS screen of the disabled PC for anyone who tries to access the computer.
vPro also packs a new Intel Keyboard-Video-Mouse Remote Control (KVM Remote Control), features available with dual-core Intel Core i5 and i7 vPro processors work in conjunction with Intel integrated graphics, bringing a stop to IT administrators' frustration with having to ask users, "What do you see?" Instead, they will see users' displays just as the users do and have full control of the PC, even if the operating system is inoperative. Previously, KVM functionality required appliances that cost as much as $200 and more per PC.
"Businesses, particularly those that haven't purchased PCs for several years, face a computing environment that no longer handles the applications many workers and IT are adopting," said Rick Echevarria, vice president, Intel Architecture Group, and general manager, Business Client Platform Division. "The integration of intelligent performance along with smart security and cost-saving manageability features in the Intel Core vPro processor family provide IT and SMBs a no-compromise platform. We also are excited about how Intel vPro Technology gives IT the flexibility to look at client virtualization, consumerization and rich cloud applications."
I'd even go as far to say that this is probably present in the non-corporate editions.
I was under impression that vPro was built into Core 2 models as well, so this has been around for a while.
Because this is for trouble shooting. Good luck getting TeamViewer working if the OS doesn't boot.
"Damn... was looking to see some desktop mainstream CPUs not server ones... oh wells"
This doesn't require server CPUs and as such is quite mainstream. Q45 (Core 2 vPro) mainboards are quite heap, I expect Q57 ones to not be either.
micky_lundall about trying to squeeze the extra money out of people...now its onto businesses
makwy2nice Intel. good to see they still are trying to come up with new business solutions to drive the "big" sales.
Waaah freakin waaah. Nice to know people will cry when a company comes out with innovate features that don't apply specifically to the Joe Dirt type PC builder. Some people in the IT industry might like to hear news like this, even if it doesn't apply to directly to you.