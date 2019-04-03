Intel Launches Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Adapter With the Latest 802.11ax Standard
In late January, we learned Intel’s new Wi-Fi adapter, formerly known as Cyclone Peak, would come to market using the latest AX/Wi-Fi 6 standards. Jumping to today, Intel has released the Wi-Fi 6 AX200 adapter. The M.2 module uses the 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) standard that's said to deliver faster performance, plus lower latencies and lower battery consumption.
Credit: Intel
The AX200 arrives in an M.2 2230 form factor (1216 as well), supporting a maximum speed of 2.4 Gbps on the 5 GHz (160 MHz) band and around 574 MB/s using 2.4 GHz band (802.11ax in both). The module supports MU-MIMO, 2x2 TX/RX channels with two antennae and Bluetooth 5. In addition to Windows 10 and Google Chrome OS, there's also Linux support, enabled in the Linux 5.1 kernel.
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Specifications
|Antenna, TX/RX Streams
|2x2
|MU-MIMO
|Yes
|Bands
|2.4 GHz, 5 GHz (160 MHz)
|Max Speed
|2.4 Gbps
|Wi-Fi Certified
|802.11ax
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Form Factor
|M.2 2230;
M.2 1216
|Dimensions
|M.2 2230: 22 x 30 x 2.4 mm
M.2 1216: 12 x 16 x 1.65 mm
More specifications are available on the Intel website.
We should start to see these in laptops, other small PCs and motherboards soon with pricing for units said to be around $10-$17 for partners, which is comparable to the AC-based Intel 9560 Wi-Fi adapter when it was launched.