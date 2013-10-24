Intel Provides Fix for Windows 8.1 Secure Boot Issue

Softpedia reports that Intel has provided a simple workaround regarding an error after updating to Windows 8.1 that reads "Secure Boot isn't configured correctly." This message reportedly appears on the desktop as a watermark, and is one of the more common errors encountered when upgrading to the new OS.

Microsoft previously suggested that inflicted users check to see if Secure Boot has been disabled in the BIOS, and if so, then re-enable it. If that doesn't work, then reset the BIOS back to factory settings, or if that doesn't even work, reset the PC back to its original factory state and then re-enable Secure Boot.

"To determine which of these is the problem, you can check the event logs. Go to View Event Logs > Applications and Services Logs > Microsoft > Windows > VerifyHardwareSecurity > Admin, and look for either of these logged events: 'Secure Boot is currently disabled. Please enable Secureboot through the system firmware. (The PC is in UEFI mode and Secure Boot is disabled.)' or 'A non-production Secure Boot Policy was detected. Remove Debug/PreRelease policy through the system firmware,' the company explained.

However, as Softpedia points out, many computers do not have a Secure Boot option in their BIOS menus, so Microsoft's fix won't make much sense. Luckily, Intel has the correct solution: simply reboot the device, enter into the BIOS mode, and access the secure boot options menu. Enable secure boot (if disabled), check on the option that says "Install Intel platform key," press F10 to save the changes and restart the system.

Of course, that doesn't solve the issue for those who don't see a Secure Boot option. These users are suggested to install the latest BIOS update.

