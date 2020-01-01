Intel's Frost Canyon NUC 10 Makes Its Retail Debut

Intel's latest Next Unit of Computing (NUC) device, the NUC 10, is now available via online retailers in numerous configurations that cost between $679 and $1,295.

All of the configurations are built around the Intel Core i7-10710U processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.7GHz and Intel UHD Graphics. They feature Intel i219-V Gigabit LAN, Intel WiFi 6 AX200 and Dual Mode Bluetooth 5.0 for all their networking requirements and support up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and NVMe M.2 SSDs.

The configurations differ in their other specs. Amazon sells a "mainstream kit" that requires people to purchase their own memory, storage and operating system for $679. Newegg's high-end configuration, meanwhile, features 64GB of DDR4 memory and a Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD along with Windows 10 Pro for $1,295.

All of the other configurations mix and match these specs to arrive at different price points. Want a NUC 10 with 16GB of memory, a 240GB NVMe M.2 SSD and no operating system? Newegg has it for $785. Prefer a model with 8GB of memory, a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD and Windows 10 Pro pre-installed? Amazon sells one for $876.

Configurations vary from there; check out Amazon and Newegg's websites for more details. Perhaps the most notable differentiator between all of the models comes via configurations that feature a slightly taller case (two inches rather than 1.5) that can accommodate 2.5-inch HDDs and SSDs as well as their NVMe M.2 counterparts.

These latest NUC 10, or Frost Canyon, devices arrived just before CES 2020. Intel's expected to show off the first devices featuring "The Element"--a dual-slot PCIe card equipped with its own CPU, memory and storage as well as USB, Thunderbolt 3, and Ethernet ports and wireless networking support--at the convention next week.

One of those devices is said to be the NUC 9 Extreme, also known as Ghost Canyon, miniature PC. It's expected to offer three processor options--the Intel Core i9-9980HK, Core i7-9750H and Core i5-9300H--instead of the single option available in these Frost Canyon configurations. Check out that report for more information.