Keep Your Raspberry Pi Setup Simple With PiKISS

The Raspberry Pi is a multi purpose device. It can be our desktop computer, a robot, weather station or file server. For some setting up for these projects can be tricky, but PiKISS from Jose Cerrejon is a great project which may just save you a little time.

The PiKISS project is a simple application to install and configure common applications and services. Installation is via a handy one line bash script which will download and install PiKISS via the terminal. When using installation scripts like this it is always wise to review the contents of the script before running on your system. Once installed PiKISS can be found in the System Tools menu.

Using PiKISS is simple thanks to categorized menus accessed via the keyboard. From these menus, the Raspberry Pi can be tweaked to have an overclocked CPU, ZRAM disk caching and selectively uninstall applications to save space. If you are a retro gamer then the Games and Emulation menus hold a world of old hardware and games, to relive the classics of the past. The most interesting menus are Server and Info. The Server menu contains ready to install services such as FTP, SMB (SAMBA), OwnCloud cloud storage and even OctoPrint to manage and monitor a 3D printer. The Info menu contains tools for monitoring, auditing and benchmarking a Raspberry Pi.

The price for all of this convenience? Zero, zilch, nothing! PiKISS works with all models of Raspberry Pi and more details can be found in the project’s GitHub page.