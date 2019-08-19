HyperX Gives Fury DDR4 RAM The RGB Treatment

HyperX, which is Kingston's gaming division, has expanded its memory arsenal with the pristine Fury DDR4 RGB memory kits, featuring the brand's patent-pending infrared sync technology.

Credit: HyperX

As far as design goes, the Fury DDR4 RGB modules don't differ too much from the original Fury DDR4 modules. They still feature the characteristics and low-profile heat spreader. The only exception is the new LED light bar that's been placed on top of the module. It's impressive that HyperX still manages to keep the module's height as low as possible despite the new addition. For comparison sake, Fury DDR4 modules measure 42.2 mm in height while the latest Fury DDR4 RGB ones stand 41.2 mm tall.

Credit: HyperX

The Fury DDR4 RGB modules are equipped with HyperX's Infrared Sync technology that makes sure all the installed modules are synchronized at all times. You can control the fully customizable RGB lighting through the HyperX NGenuity 2 software or with your motherboard's lighting control software. The Fury DDR4 RGB modules are compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI Mystic Light Sync.

Frequency CL Timing Voltage Kit Capacity

DDR4-2400 15-15-15 1.20V 1 x 8GB / 2 x 8GB / 4 x 8GB / 1x 16GB / 2 x 16GB / 4 x 16GB

DDR4-2666 16-18-18

1.20V

DDR4-3000 15-17-17

1.35V

DDR4-3200 16-18-18 1.35V DDR4-3466 16-18-18

1.35V



The HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB memory kits are available with capacities that range from 8GB to 64GB. You can find them as a single module or a kit of two or four modules. The DDR4-2400 and DDR4-2666 kits offer a true plug-n-play experience. They are configured to automatically run at the advertised speeds without any user interaction. The remaining kits require setup, whether you want to enable the XMP profile or setup the memory speed manually in the motherboard's BIOS.

Timings for the Fury DDR4 RGB offerings range from CAS Latency 15 to 16. The DDR4-2400 and DDR4-2666 kits run at 1.20V while the faster kits operate at 1.35V.

HyperX didn't mention the pricing for the HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB memory kits, however, they are available through the gaming brand's network of retail and e-tail outlets.

