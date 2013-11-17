Trending

Koolance Launches a Shiny Radeon R9-290X Water Block

By Components 

Koolance joins the list of manufacturers that make water blocks for the R9-290X.

Koolance, a manufacturer of various water cooling components, has announced a new water block for the AMD Radeon R9-290X graphics card. The water block is a full-cover block that cools the card's GPU, memory, and VRM circuitry. It'll be known as the VID-AR290X.

The block is also quite heavy, weighing 0.91 kg; however, do remember that it is a full-cover block. The majority of it is made of nickel-plated copper, with various bits made of acetal. Featuring threading for G1/4" fittings, it should also be supported in most loops. Additionally, it has a 'high-performance microfin' design, which should equate to better heat transfer from the block to the water flowing through it.

The water block will be priced at $129.99.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ksham 17 November 2013 05:09
    Can't say it looks great. Wish it were all black.
    Reply
  • madjimms 17 November 2013 05:13
    ^

    Actually I think it looks pretty good.
    Reply
  • ksham 17 November 2013 05:15
    I didn't say that it looks bad. Just not great. The plating will reflect off LEDs I have in the case is a rather odd look with the water tubing.
    Reply
  • ikes9711 17 November 2013 05:18
    I want to see benchmarks of water-cooled 290X
    Reply
  • kitsunestarwind 17 November 2013 05:26
    OCN has people with watercooled 290x's reporting low temps and some pretty crazy performance. No "official" bench mark reveiws yet
    Reply
  • s3anister 17 November 2013 05:37
    I think everyone wants to see benches with watercooled 290Xs that are not limited by their thermal envelope. I'm almost willing to bet with the right voltages the 290 and 290X will reach 1.1-1.2GHz just like the 7970/280X.
    Reply
  • razor512 17 November 2013 07:38
    Why so expensive? How would that compare to a user modding in a cooler such as the H80i, and then adding passive heatsinks to the memory and other heat producing components, then having a side panel fan on the case cool those components?

    Due to the specificity of the waterblock, it will likely only work for that one card. (lots of money for a cooler that will only work for one card.
    Reply
  • doron 17 November 2013 07:46
    11955049 said:
    Why so expensive? How would that compare to a user modding in a cooler such as the H80i, and then adding passive heatsinks to the memory and other heat producing components, then having a side panel fan on the case cool those components?

    Due to the specificity of the waterblock, it will likely only work for that one card. (lots of money for a cooler that will only work for one card.

    1. There is a market for expensive++ enthusiast custom water cooling in the expensive++ enthusiast cpu / gpu market.

    2. That market is small but profitable.

    3. You not being able to understand this particular market does not mean it doesn't exist and/or doesn't deserve products.

    Yeah I got up on the wrong foot, sue me.
    Reply
  • Icecweam7 17 November 2013 08:11
    My 290X will keep my house warm during the cold nights. I will consider a water cooled component when Spring/Summer rolls around.
    Reply
  • spazoid 17 November 2013 08:22
    My 290X will keep my house warm during the cold nights. I will consider a water cooled component when Spring/Summer rolls around.

    That makes no sense. If anything you should watercool it during winter to better remove the heat from the GPU so you can get the benefit of the removed heat in your house.
    Reply