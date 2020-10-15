Latest GPU-Z Update Supports AMD Big Navi and Intel's DG1 Discrete Graphics

GPU-Z is preparing for the looming GPU launches with update 2.35.0, which adds support for the fast-approaching RX 6000 series GPUs from AMD, also known as Big Navi, and Intel's DG1 graphics.

The RX 6000 series is AMD's next generation of GPUs built on the RDNA2 architecture. These new GPUs will go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's RTX 30 series Ampere GPUs.

AMD teased the graphics cards in its Zen 3 reveal and gave us a brief taste of RDNA2's performance without revealing which RX 6000 series GPU the company used for the demo. However, results were impressive – the performance figures largely match the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 at a 4K resolution. AMD will share more information at the official reveal on 10/28/2020 at 10am PT.

The update also adds support for DG1 discrete graphics. Intel's Xe DG1 chip comes mounted in a standard Add-In-Card (AIC) form factor for developers, but it will also come in Tiger Lake-powered laptops as a discrete GPU. Intel has already launched its Tiger Lake processors, but, curiously, the company still hasn't dished on the expected arrival date for laptops with DG1 graphics. However, we continue to see persistent signs that they are moving closer to market. We expect to hear more from Intel about DG1 around CES or sooner.

Here are the rest of the updates included in GPU-Z's 2.35.0 update:

Added BIOS saving for NVIDIA Ampere

Fixed memory size reporting on GeForce RTX 3090

Fixed DirectML detection on Windows 10 Insider 20231.1000

Improved fake detection for cards based on NVIDIA GT216 & GT218

Fixed Navi 12 Radeon Pro 5600M detection

On AMD Cape Verde use direct temperature readings if driver temps are broken.

Added support for NVIDIA A100 PCIe

Added support for Intel Comet Lake UHD Graphics (Core i5-10200H)

Added support for AMD Radeon HD 8210E, Barco MXRT-6700

You can go to TechPowerUp's website here to grab the latest version of GPU-Z.