Ranked Boss Leagues Matches Come To 'LawBreakers'

Boss Key Productions continues to inject more content into its fast-paced first-person shooter LawBreakers, and today’s drop is for the more competitive players. In addition to the launch of the ranked Boss Leagues, the “All-Star” update also features new maps and quality of life changes.

The Boss Leagues mode will start today with Beta Season 0. This preliminary time period allows the developers to “collect feedback from participants to help improve the mode and for future seasons.” In order to join the session, you’ll need to be level five or higher, and participants will receive exclusive icons and silver weapon skins. This first season of Boss Leagues will feature the Blitzball, Uplink, and Occupy game modes.



When the beta season is finished, Boss Leagues will officially kick off with six gameplay tiers—Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Boss—and you can advance through the ranks based on accumulated “league scores,” which you earn after each match. In order to figure out your starting tier, you’ll need to play 10 placement matches.

There are also new content available for those who don’t want to try out Boss Leagues in its early stages. Two new maps are available, Gateway and Redfalls Blood Moon, as well as general improvements such as multi-region player queues, a better tutorial system, and gameplay balances. There are also new Blitzball-themed character and weapon skins, icons, and decals.

The introduction of a competitive ranked mode is the norm for first-person shooter titles. Dedicated players want to have another challenge that deviates from the game’s usual offerings. The launch of Boss Leagues should fill that void, and it could also attract more players to try out another first-person shooter title.