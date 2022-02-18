Lenovo Selects China-Made Zhaoxin CPU For N7 Ultrabook

Lenovo has introduced its new ultra-portable notebook based on Zhaoxin's KX-6600MA4 processor and leverages a custom Lenovo system-on-chip (SoC). The Kaitian N7 resembles the recently announced Yoga Slim 7i laptop and has numerous features expected from products in this class.

The Lenovo Kaitian N7 is powered by a quad-core Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-6600MA4 CPU based on the LuJiaZui microarchitecture made using TSMC's 16 nm fabrication technology. The processor is paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory and the system is equipped with a 512GB NVMe-compliant SSD with a PCIe interface. It is noteworthy that the chip appears to run pretty hot as it is cooled using a dual-fan, dual heat pipe cooling system. As for software, the laptop runs a custom OS developed in China and naturally comes with a BIOS designed in Tianxia.

Having tested an eight-core Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6780A processor, we doubt that the KX-6600MA4 is a performance champion. However, if Lenovo wanted to build a laptop equipped solely with hardware and software designed in China, it probably did not have much choice.

The Kaitian N7 comes in a 13.3-inch chassis and is equipped with a 14-inch display with thin bezels and a 2.2K resolution, reports eZone. Like other machines of this class, it weighs around 1.29 kilograms measures up to 14.6 mm thick. As for connectivity, it includes Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5, HDMI output, two USB-C ports, a USB Type-A connector, and a TRRS audio connector for headsets. For added biometric security, it comes with a fingerprint reader.

(Image credit: ApoTheTech)

Meanwhile, the manufacturer equipped the Kaitian N7 with a custom Lenovo SoC that handles system-specific things like light sensing, cover opening, fast charging, power bank mode, power-saving control and mute control, reports ApoTheTech. In addition, the SoC offloads some tasks from the OS and ensures optimal work of all components.

Unfortunately, even a powerful controller cannot compensate for inefficient CPU and the OS. The operating system boots in 14 seconds, which is pretty long by modern standards. Furthermore, even when equipped with a 61 Wh battery, the Kaitian N7 can only work for up to six hours.

There is no word about the pricing or availability window of Lenovo's Kaitian N7, but we would expect it to hit the Chinese market in the coming weeks or months. Meanwhile, it does not look like Lenovo will bring this model to other markets.

This is not the first Lenovo system to use a Zhaoxin processor. Late last year, the company introduced a thin-client/UCFF desktop PC based on a Zhaoxin chip.



