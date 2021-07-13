Lenovo Unwraps Rocket Lake-Powered ThinkStation P350 Entry-Level Workstations

Lenovo today announced that the company is introducing a new trio of Intel Rocket-Lake-powered workstation-grade desktop PCs for finance, architecture, engineering, and many different types of workloads requiring workstation hardware support.

The ThinkStation P350 family are entry-level products in the workstation world. While the PCs are classified as workstations and bring such hardware with them, they are not the over-the-top solutions that many workstations are often associated with.

The ThinkStation P350 lineup starts with the smallest, a 1-liter PC called P350 Tiny. It is powered by 11th-gen Intel Core processors, and Lenovo claims that it is the industry's smallest workstation. The Core i9-11900 is the top CPU option. You can pair that with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory that runs at 3200 MHz. Graphics options are limited to (up to) Nvidia P1000/T600 GPUs with 4GB of VRAM.

Next up, we have the P350 Tower and P350 Small Form Factor (SFF) offerings. They are built for mission-critical tasks and offer more computing power than the Tiny SKU. The Tower model offers a choice of up to Intel Core i9-11900K or Intel Xeon W-1390P processor paired with up to 128GB DDR4 memory running at 3200 MHz across four memory slots. In addition, the Tower can pack up to an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU with 16GB VRAM.

Tower's smaller brother, the SFF model, is very similar to Tiny; it just has a different CPU. The SFF is based on either the Intel Core i9-11900 processor or Intel Xeon W-1309 CPU. Its maximum memory configuration is 128GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory; however, the graphics option is different from Tiny as this model supports up to an Nvidia T1000 GPU with 4GB VRAM.

For more information about these SKUs, please visit Lenovo's data sheet page for P350 Tiny, and P350 Tower and SFF models. Pricing of ThinkStation P350 Tower, SFF, and Tiny starts at $969.00, $949.00, and $899.00, respectively. These workstations will be available on July 23rd.