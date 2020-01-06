Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Boasts AMD Ryzen 4000 or Intel Ice Lake

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lenovo announced its new clamshell, the Yoga Slim 7, here at CES 2020 today, and it's launching it in multiple sizes, colors, materials and with different processors and graphics options. The Intel-based model will come in 14 and 15-inch sizes that both start at $1,209.99. The 14-inch AMD version, with its latest AMD Ryzen 4000-series processors, will start at $849.99 when the laptops release in April.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Specs



Yoga Slim 7 (Intel, 14-inch) Yoga Slim 7 (Intel, 15-inch) Yoga Slim 7 (AMD, 14-inch) CPU Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Graphics Intel Iris Plus, optional Nvidia GeForce MX Intel Iris Plus, optional Nvidia GeForce MX or GTX AMD integrated Radeon Display 14-inches; Metal: FHD IPS; Fabric: UHD or FHD Touch 15.6-inch FHD 14-inch FHD IPS RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Colors Slate Grey (fabric optional), Dark Moss, Orchid Slate Grey Slate Grey, Orchid

They all have a slate grey option, though the 14-inch Intel model has the possibility of a fabric deck. The 14-inch Intel model also comes in dark moss and orchid (read: purple), while the 14-inch AMD option has orchid as well. The 15-inch version only comes in slate grey.



(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The choices of colors and materials are some of the widest we’ve seen outside of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop, which comes in metal and with Alcantara fabric.

On the AMD side of things, these are some of the first productivity machines with AMD’s 4000-series “Renoir” processors with integrated Radeon graphics (notably the AMD version still doesn't include Thunderbolt 3). The Intel version is Project Athena certified, and the 14-inch version uses integrated or Nvidia MX graphics, while the 15-inch version can go up to the latest GTX graphics.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lenovo will also launch the laptop with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which will work even when the lid is closed, thanks to Windows Modern Standby and some microphones that are working even when the lid isn’t open.

Additionally, Lenovo claims that its Q-Control cooling will increase battery life by up to 20% with help from AI. Other AI-based features include a smart player to pause media when you walk away and Glance by Miramatrix to move windows to other monitors based on where you are paying attention.