Linksys Adds Wi-Fi Signal-Boosting Antenna Packages To WRT Portfolio

Linksys announced its new omni-directional high-gain antenna. A recent addition to its family of WRT products, the new antenna delivers increased gains of up to 4 dBi in the 2.4 GHz band and up to 7 dBi in the 5 GHz band, which double the number of gains over antennas that come provided with routers.

Compatible with any router that uses an RP-SMA connector(s), the new antenna allows for quick and simple installation in current Wi-Fi devices, meaning no additional hardware is required besides the antennas themselves. Simply unscrew the existing antenna and replace it with the new high-gain antenna.

The omni-directional feature means the antenna broadcasts its signal uniformly in a single plane. This feature essentially gives the consumer more freedom in placing furniture around the house and will no longer restrict the design of a room to optimize signal strength. While the high-gain antenna is designed to increase Wi-Fi range and signal strength around a typical one-story house, it is recommended that one uses a repeater or range extender for multi-level homes.

Currently, Linksys' new high-gain antenna is available at online retailers including Newegg and Amazon with the two pack (WRT002ANT) MSRP priced at $59.99 and the four pack (WRT004ANT) at $99.99.

Correction: Clarified that listed prices are MSRP.

  • mercsniper 06 July 2015 13:16
    79.99 and 129.99 respectively on Amazon
  • razor512 06 July 2015 22:14
    Massive ripoff. There is no magic with antennas. Your gains and designs are based on math that is freely available.

    Other than the stylized plastic casing that has no impact on performance, you are getting the same performance as a common $5 higher gain antenna.

    Anyway, we will have to wait for them to send out a review sample to that someone at tomshardware, or possibly Tim Higgins can take it apart and show the design (likely a lower cylindrical base, and a solid core copper wire top half).
