Linksys WRT1900AC Router Gets Faster Processor, More Memory, New Name

Linksys announced the refresh of its nostalgically designed WRT1900AC, its Dual-Band Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Router. On the surface, the new rendition, the WRT1900ACS, appears identical to the former WRT1900AC. But Linksys included several major changes that should make the WRT1900ACS more competitive without compromising cost.

Linksys boasted that the WRT1900ACS has speeds of up to 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and 1300 Mbps on the 5 GHz band. It is also backwards compatible with previous 802.11 b/g/a standards.

The WRT1900ACS comes with the standard features found in a smart router. As a smart router, Linksys enabled the WRT1900ACS to be monitored via their proprietary Smart Wi-Fi app with Network Map. With Smart Wi-Fi, users can set up remote access, guest access, media prioritization and parental controls while monitoring connected devices, router settings and network health.

In a collaborative effort with OpenWrt and Marvell, Linksys also announced that the WRT1900ACS will be open source-ready for those who tinker with community-built firmware and will support services such as BitTorrent, VPN and QoS-related modules.

The major differences distinguishing the WRT1900ACS and its predecessor are the new processor, the added RAM, and the removal of the internal fan. Linksys replaced the 1.2 GHz dual core ARM-based processor with an updated 1.6 GHz version, and the new WRT1900ACS now contains 512 MB of DDR3 RAM.

The WRT1900AC includes four detachable dual-band antennas, high-powered Wi-Fi amplifiers and beamforming technology, which Linksys advertised will provide adequate coverage and signal strength throughout the home. The rear I/O port includes a WPS button, four gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, a gigabit Ethernet WAN port, one USB 3.0 port, an eSATA/USB 2.0 port, a rest button, a 12V power jack and an On/Off switch.

The front of the WRT1900ACS has the corresponding LED indicators for power, Internet, 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, LAN ports 1-4, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, eSATA and WPS. Also included with the Linksys WRT1900ACS is a 12V power adapter, a quick start guide, a CD-ROM with documentation and one Ethernet cable.

Both Linksys' routers, the new WRT1900ACS and the older WRT1900AC Smart Wi-Fi, have MSRPs of $229.99, with the newer router being available for online pre-order now, and on store shelves in November.

  • fuzzion 08 October 2015 08:34
    Impressive
  • termathor 08 October 2015 11:23
    "In a collaborative effort with OpenWrt and Marvell, Linksys also announced that the WRT1900ACS will be open source-ready for those that tinker with community-built firmware and will support services such as BitTorrent, VPN and QoS-related modules. "

    Given that 1 and a half year after release, the 1900AC still doesn't have a stable open-source driver from Linksys, this statement upsets me a bit.
    yeah, "will be open source-ready ...".
  • Kewlx25 08 October 2015 12:26
    They have my attention


  • Glock24 08 October 2015 13:18
  • blazorthon 08 October 2015 13:19
    Maybe they want someone else to make the driver :P
  • Glock24 08 October 2015 13:20
    What they mean is: let the open source community do the work for us and we profit on the hype
  • termathor 08 October 2015 16:05
    Well, very likely, yes, but it's impossible without very detailled documentation on the chipsets, that would surely contain important IP, and that is yet to be seen.
  • DeadlyDays 08 October 2015 18:08
    At what point do you think these high end gaming/consumer routers become gateway servers with routing capabilities?
  • dark_lord69 08 October 2015 19:32
    Huh.. interesting...
    Still not interested...
    The only thing I've ever bought from belkin that seems to be lasting is a micro USB charging cable for my phone. For that... Belkin is fine, for my home network.. I originally prefered Cisco (Linksys) but now that Belkin is in charge I'll be looking at the nice ASUS routers available these days.
  • zodiacfml 09 October 2015 06:29
    Could be impressive if they dropped the price a bit with those updates. Right now, it is lagging behind. Right now, I prefer a tri-band without MU-MIMO.
